Here are 5 ways an expert says the pandemic can change the status quo for the better: news, sports, weather, traffic, and the best of LA / OC

Here are 5 ways an expert says the pandemic can change the status quo for the betterAaron James, professor of philosophy at UC Irvine, joined us on Skype to discuss why he believes pandemic issues can provide opportunities for positive progress.
CBSNLA: The Rundown (May 17)These are the latest weather news and headlines. Lesley Marin reports.
TV special presented by Joel McHale raises money for the homelessThe fundraiser was reinvented after being canceled in April due to the pandemic. Lesley Marin reports.
The Grove opens main streets to cars for a good causeMain Street in The Grove was open to cars on Saturday to pick up lunch or dinner. For each meal purchased, one meal was donated to a nonprofit organization. Lesley Marie reports.
3 Firefighters Released, 8 More Remain Hospitalized After Fire Blast in Downtown Los AngelesTwelve firefighters recovered Sunday after being injured in a blast of fire in downtown Los Angeles. Joy Benedict reports.
Today's best storiesHere's a quick look at his top stories on Sunday with Lesley Marin.
Alex Biston Weather Forecast (May 17)Light rain is possible for Monday. Alex Biston reports.
Millions of high school students graduate together in a star-studded celebrationA group of celebrities came together to honor 2020 graduates with a massive, virtual ceremony hosted by LeBron James. Amy Johnson reports.
Phyllis George, pioneer in sports journalism, dies at 70Phyllis George, a pioneer in sports journalism, has died. He was 70 years old. Amy Johnson reports.
Local restaurant in Canyon Country opens for dinner serviceA local restaurant has opened for dinner in Canyon Country. Chris Holmstrom reports.
Man accidentally shoots himself at a party with more than 100 people in the Hollywood HillsPolice say a man accidentally shot himself at a party in the Hollywood Hills. Amy Johnson reports.
11 firefighters recover after a fiery explosion in downtown Los AngelesEleven firefighters recovered Sunday after being injured in a blast of fire in downtown Los Angeles. Joy Benedict reports.
Coronavirus: Angelenos visit beaches for the first time in more than a monthThis is the first weekend since the beaches have been reopened for active recreation in Los Angeles, with some restrictions, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cristy Fajardo reports.
Massive apartment fire in South Los Angeles displaces dozens of residentsAt least two people were injured in a large fire at an apartment complex in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Joy Benedict reports.
11 firefighters injured after explosion, fire in downtown Los AngelesSeveral buildings caught fire after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night, injuring at least 10 firefighters, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Jeff Nguyen reports.
Grocery prices soar amid coronavirus pandemicGrocery prices in the country have skyrocketed at their highest rate in nearly 50 years.
Local protest initiative housing homeless people in area hotelsProtesters are speaking out against the decision to convert some Los Angeles County hotels into temporary homeless shelters. Greg Mills reports.
Beloved comic actor Fred Willard dies at 86Dear actor Fred Willard died at the age of 86. Tom Wait reports.
CBSNLA: The Rundown (May 16)These are the latest news and weather headlines.
Garcetti announces the launch of the program & # 39; Calles lentas & # 39; to temporarily restrict traffic in certain areas, allow safe walkingLos Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city will begin to restrict traffic in neighborhoods to give people the opportunity to safely walk outdoors. Amy Johnson reports.
Alex Biston Weather Forecast (May 16)We are waking up to clear the skies with temperatures rising from 80 to 90 degrees, but a cold front to move through Sunday. Alex Biston reports.
4 Building evacuated due to massive apartment fire in South Los Angeles that injured 2At least two people were injured in a large fire at an apartment complex in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Joy Benedict reports.
Garth Kemp Weather Forecast (May 15)Garth Kemp takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.
Pasadena resident proposes turning Old Pasadena into an outdoor plaza for pedestriansWhen asked about the idea of closing Colorado Boulevard for pedestrian traffic, Mayor Terry Tornek said he contacted the Old Pasadena Administration District, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.