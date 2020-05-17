Here are 5 ways an expert says the pandemic can change the status quo for the better: news, sports, weather, traffic, and the best of LA / OC

Here are 5 ways an expert says the pandemic can change the status quo for the betterAaron James, professor of philosophy at UC Irvine, joined us on Skype to discuss why he believes pandemic issues can provide opportunities for positive progress. 1 hour before

CBSNLA: The Rundown (May 17)These are the latest weather news and headlines. Lesley Marin reports. 3 hours ago

TV special presented by Joel McHale raises money for the homelessThe fundraiser was reinvented after being canceled in April due to the pandemic. Lesley Marin reports. 4 hours ago

The Grove opens main streets to cars for a good causeMain Street in The Grove was open to cars on Saturday to pick up lunch or dinner. For each meal purchased, one meal was donated to a nonprofit organization. Lesley Marie reports. 4 hours ago

3 Firefighters Released, 8 More Remain Hospitalized After Fire Blast in Downtown Los AngelesTwelve firefighters recovered Sunday after being injured in a blast of fire in downtown Los Angeles. Joy Benedict reports. 4 hours ago

Today's best storiesHere's a quick look at his top stories on Sunday with Lesley Marin. 4 hours ago

Alex Biston Weather Forecast (May 17)Light rain is possible for Monday. Alex Biston reports. 5 hours ago

Millions of high school students graduate together in a star-studded celebrationA group of celebrities came together to honor 2020 graduates with a massive, virtual ceremony hosted by LeBron James. Amy Johnson reports. 5 hours ago

Phyllis George, pioneer in sports journalism, dies at 70Phyllis George, a pioneer in sports journalism, has died. He was 70 years old. Amy Johnson reports. 6 hours ago

Local restaurant in Canyon Country opens for dinner serviceA local restaurant has opened for dinner in Canyon Country. Chris Holmstrom reports. 6 hours ago

Man accidentally shoots himself at a party with more than 100 people in the Hollywood HillsPolice say a man accidentally shot himself at a party in the Hollywood Hills. Amy Johnson reports. 6 hours ago

11 firefighters recover after a fiery explosion in downtown Los AngelesEleven firefighters recovered Sunday after being injured in a blast of fire in downtown Los Angeles. Joy Benedict reports. 8 hours ago

Coronavirus: Angelenos visit beaches for the first time in more than a monthThis is the first weekend since the beaches have been reopened for active recreation in Los Angeles, with some restrictions, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cristy Fajardo reports. 16 hours ago

Massive apartment fire in South Los Angeles displaces dozens of residentsAt least two people were injured in a large fire at an apartment complex in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Joy Benedict reports. 17 hours ago

11 firefighters injured after explosion, fire in downtown Los AngelesSeveral buildings caught fire after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night, injuring at least 10 firefighters, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Jeff Nguyen reports. 17 hours ago

Grocery prices soar amid coronavirus pandemicGrocery prices in the country have skyrocketed at their highest rate in nearly 50 years. 21 hours ago

Local protest initiative housing homeless people in area hotelsProtesters are speaking out against the decision to convert some Los Angeles County hotels into temporary homeless shelters. Greg Mills reports. 21 hours ago

Beloved comic actor Fred Willard dies at 86Dear actor Fred Willard died at the age of 86. Tom Wait reports. 1 day ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (May 16)These are the latest news and weather headlines. 1 day ago

Garcetti announces the launch of the program & # 39; Calles lentas & # 39; to temporarily restrict traffic in certain areas, allow safe walkingLos Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city will begin to restrict traffic in neighborhoods to give people the opportunity to safely walk outdoors. Amy Johnson reports. 1 day ago

Alex Biston Weather Forecast (May 16)We are waking up to clear the skies with temperatures rising from 80 to 90 degrees, but a cold front to move through Sunday. Alex Biston reports. 1 day ago

4 Building evacuated due to massive apartment fire in South Los Angeles that injured 2At least two people were injured in a large fire at an apartment complex in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Joy Benedict reports. 1 day ago

Garth Kemp Weather Forecast (May 15)Garth Kemp takes a look at tonight's weather forecast. 2 days ago