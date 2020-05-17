Heidi Klum ditches her swimsuit top for the weekend

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz have left their Coronavirus fears behind and are embracing the good life. After the couple feared they had contracted the deadly virus, but given the negative result, they have been sharing more photos and videos showing their love. Some have asked if Heidi Klum is pregnant, but she has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors. Now, Heidi is going viral after sharing a photo album with her 7.4 million Instagram followers where she sunbathed topless with Tom Kaulitz. Judging by her looks in the new photos, she doesn't appear to be pregnant at all.

Heidi always has a fresh face and in the photos she had no makeup. She will celebrate her 47th birthday on June 1 and the mother of four is aging beautifully. The photos show the love between Heidi and Tom, who have been married for a year, since their anniversary was on February 22, 2020. Clearly, they are still in the newly married phase of their relationship and the photos are a sweet testimony of his love.

In the topless photo, Heidi covered her modesty with her hands and smiled at the camera with her long blonde hair pulled back over her head in a tower of messy locks. She captioned the series of photos with the following.

"IT'S THE WEEKEND ❤️ "

The first sun-drenched photo showed Tom and Heidi kissing. You can see the full photo album that Heidi shared below.

Meanwhile, Heidi has been promoting the May 26, 2020 premiere of America has talent who now has the best catchphrase: The Show must be online. Heidi had been filming America has talent when she became ill and worried that she had contracted the coronavirus. She had been ill at home with a fever and chills, but still tested negative for Coronavirus.

As social distancing rules continue to apply across the country, much of Hollywood has closed and only shows that it can continue in a viable way, while social distancing has remained in place. Fans are excited to see the America has talent premiere. You can watch a video that Heidi shared about the show below.

What do you think of Heidi Klum's latest photos? Are you waiting for the America has talent premiere?

