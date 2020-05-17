Hardware Stores See Sales Increase As People Undertake Home Quarantine Projects – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The stay-at-home order has been working for the past seven weeks, and many Minnesotans have used this time at home to fix things.

This new hobby is creating an increase in sales for hardware stores. Jim Lee, store manager for the Ace Hardware store in St. Louis Park Frattallone, says they have seen an increase in the sale of almost everything they sell since the order began on March 25.

“I think lawn care is definitely the greatest. Mulches, absolutely crazy, ”said Lee. "Everyone buying mulch."

However, a busy store has its downsides when we all try to distance ourselves socially. Lee says they have strict protocols to keep everyone safe, including creating a one-way flow through the store with arrows showing customers where to go; shields on the logs; and all staff wear masks.

"We are trying to do everything possible to keep everyone as safe as possible in a fairly small hardware store," Lee said.

%MINIFYHTML0a025841dfd3c5e8c0030ac49b55a62515%

READ MORE: The local contractor recommends using this time at home to make home improvements.

After seeing the huge increase in sales and purchases in person, Menards announced a new policy that requires all customers to wear a mask in their store.

One of those clients using this time to renew is Heather Haas of North St. Paul.

"We wanted to get rid of our 1970s … we had parquet floors. Oh, it's ugly, "Haas said." It started with the floor going to the kitchen and the dining room back there. We broke the rugs because I hate the rugs in the dining room. "

It did not stop there. Haas also made his own splash, all by watching online tutorials.

"I just went with that. I did a lot of YouTubing," said Haas.

She has always considered herself a practical person, but in quarantine, she is tackling projects that she used to not have time to do.

"Not being able to go out on weekends and nights has been difficult for me, so let's do a project," Haas said.

%MINIFYHTML0a025841dfd3c5e8c0030ac49b55a62516%

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.