Hannah Brown of "The Bachelorette,quot; said The N-Word on Instagram Live

Season 15 Bachelorette party star Hannah Brown is getting a backlash after saying the N word.
She said the insult on her Instagram Live on Saturday while singing DaBaby's "ROCKSTAR,quot;.
Just a warning that the video may be triggering for some, so be careful while watching it. Here it is:
People immediately started calling her in the comments. "I was singing, I'm so sorry," he said, laughing a little.
"Did I? I'm so sorry," he said, smiling. "I don't think … Maybe it was Patrick [his brother]. Um, anyway …"
People were upset with her and the way she "apologized,quot;:
Hannah hasn't addressed the backlash anymore, but we'll update if she does.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML9ba18f2c092381ba314ed4d14c7f4ab717%%MINIFYHTML9ba18f2c092381ba314ed4d14c7f4ab718%