Home Entertainment Hannah Brown of "The Bachelorette,quot; said The N-Word on Instagram Live

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Season 15 Bachelorette party star Hannah Brown is getting a backlash after saying the N word.

She said the insult on her Instagram Live on Saturday while singing DaBaby's "ROCKSTAR,quot;.

Just a warning that the video may be triggering for some, so be careful while watching it. Here it is:

. @ hannahbrown singing the word n. This is deplorable and, although it is not my apology, the fact that you laugh about it while you and your friend deny that you said it and that you said "no, that's Patrick,quot; … beyond the inadmissible. You REALLY need to address this.

instagram.com

People immediately started calling her in the comments. "I was singing, I'm so sorry," he said, laughing a little.

"Did I? I'm so sorry," he said, smiling. "I don't think … Maybe it was Patrick [his brother]. Um, anyway …"

People were upset with her and the way she "apologized,quot;:

Another white celebrity, Hannah Brown, says the N word. When are these people going to learn? #TheBachelorette #TheBachelor #educateyourself #ignorant #Alabama

No one, under any circumstances, other than BLACK, should dare to pronounce this word if they have any appearance of empathy and compassion. Hannah Brown is no exception. And doing it with such indifference is an indicator that this word belongs in your vernacular day to day. 1 / https://t.co/pVxrtEiWrI

No one, under any circumstances, other than BLACK, should dare to pronounce this word if they have any appearance of empathy and compassion. Hannah Brown is no exception.

Hannah Brown is the type of white woman who marries on a plantation. He dropped the N word with the hard-ER in a rap song and then lied about it! Lying, smiling, laughing, saying goodbye. Not good qualities at all. Stop using the name Ahmaud @hannahbrown

yes, it's about Hannah Brown saying the N word and then half apologizing and hundreds of white people say "okay!" NOPE https://t.co/Oyy4onv42z

Hannah hasn't addressed the backlash anymore, but we'll update if she does.

