Hannah Brown faces backlash for saying the N-word on IG Live

RB / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images
Hannah Brown is under fire for recording himself saying the N word.
On Saturday night, Bachelor Nation's girlfriend entered Instagram Live at one point, she seemed to be trying to remember the lyrics of DaBaby"Rockstar,quot;. She starts chanting some lines out loud and apparently hesitates when she reaches the line that includes the N-word but it says it anyway.
After that, Brown seems to carry on with his business as if he wasn't just repeating a racial slur on Instagram Live to his 2.8 million followers.
While the Instagram Live video has either expired or been removed from your account, Instagram accounts like @bachelorteaspill and Reddit users have captured clips from Brown.
According to the @ bachelorteaspill clips, after a moment, she apparently picks up on the comments on her Instagram Live calling her out for using the racial slur and that's when she starts tackling it.
"Did I? I'm so sorry … No, I was singing … I'm so sorry … I don't think … Maybe I did, maybe it was Patrick (Brown's brother). Um anyway,quot; Brown says in the video, while simultaneously laughing.
"I really don't think I said that word, I don't think I said it, but now I'm like, oh my," said Brown, as he continued to broach the subject. "I would never use that word. I have never called anyone like that."
"We don't say that word … So, you know what, I'm going to stay here, and all of you may think I said what I did or think I'm something I'm not, but I'm not that … Look, people are going to wanting to think whatever they want to think of me, getting mad at me, whatever. And even if I accidentally said it, I'm really sorry, I was singing a song and not even thinking. "
While Brown addressed the comments during Instaram Live, it wasn't enough for Bachelor Nation fans on social media. Fans also noted that instead of taking responsibility for saying the N-word, Brown and the friend she was with chose to release other people's names in an effort to blame someone else.
"So I just saw that,quot; apology "and the friend next to her threw the name of another friend and the name of Hannah's brother. As a girl you were the ONLY person visible and audible in that video,quot; a Twitter user wrote. "Honestly, it seems like his entire circle of friends is comfortable with the word."
Another user wrote, "I was a big fan of Bachelorette / DWTS winner Hannah Brown, until she decided to leave a harsh word for N in a rap song and then smile and laugh with an,quot; apology. "HB, you're done with me! book! considered irrelevant. @hannahbrown ".
"I am disappointed in @hannahbrown for singing the n word, even in a song. As a black and Christian woman, I have done my best not to stereotype white, southern and religious women who parade as racist as I have experienced them. Come on, Hannah B: " wrote another Twitter user.
Former Single star Bekah Martinez He also took the opportunity to speak to Brown using the N word.
"How will CELEBS people with access to SOOO defend a lot (privilege), knowledge and education by saying the N word … even if it is,quot; just the lyrics of a song "… especially when that person had the means? to skip the letter of the word F first, "Martinez wrote in a long message posted on his Instagram Stories. "We MUST hold people accountable for doing better; otherwise, we will continue to prioritize the feelings of white people (and someone we 'criticize') for ending our country's long history of casual racism and anti-blackness .
Martinez continued, "and no. You cannot say the word N just because blacks say it. Blacks claimed the use of a word that was used for centuries to oppress and dehumanize them. It is a word that has so much historical weight that the The black community is still recovering, and parts of the white community are STILL putting together weapons for dehumanization, particularly in the south. "
"So no, it's not great to sing along with the lyrics of a song," he added. "Especially not ON YOUR PLATFORM WITH MILLIONS OF FOLLOWERS! !! smh. It's 2020. At least legitimately apologize and acknowledge your behavior."
ME! She has contacted Brown's representative for comment.
