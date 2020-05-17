Hannah Brown faces backlash for saying the N-word on IG Live

Hannah Brown is under fire for recording himself saying the N word.

On Saturday night, Bachelor Nation's girlfriend entered Instagram Live at one point, she seemed to be trying to remember the lyrics of DaBaby"Rockstar,quot;. She starts chanting some lines out loud and apparently hesitates when she reaches the line that includes the N-word but it says it anyway.

After that, Brown seems to carry on with his business as if he wasn't just repeating a racial slur on Instagram Live to his 2.8 million followers.

While the Instagram Live video has either expired or been removed from your account, Instagram accounts like @bachelorteaspill and Reddit users have captured clips from Brown.

According to the @ bachelorteaspill clips, after a moment, she apparently picks up on the comments on her Instagram Live calling her out for using the racial slur and that's when she starts tackling it.

"Did I? I'm so sorry … No, I was singing … I'm so sorry … I don't think … Maybe I did, maybe it was Patrick (Brown's brother). Um anyway,quot; Brown says in the video, while simultaneously laughing.