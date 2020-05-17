Hannah Brown breaks her silence after saying the N word

Hannah Brown It is in hot water.
Saturday night, the Bachelorette party star was recorded singing DaBabyThe hit tune "Rockstar,quot;. It seemed like a business as usual because of the typical content it shares on social networks.
However, things changed when he was pronouncing the lyrics of the song that topped the list, and he was filmed saying the word N. In that Instagram Live session, which has since been deleted from his account, he stated that he did not know what he said racial slur.
"I did?" she expressed in a following video when it caught her eye (which was captured by Bachelor Tea Spill). "I'm so sorry … I was singing a song, I'm so sorry."
Later he added: "I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like … Oh, God. I've never used that word. I've never called anyone who … You may think I'm something I don't I am, but I am not that."
After his video, many beat the first Bachelorette party lead to use the N word.
And after receiving a backlash from Bachelor Nation stars and fans, Hannah is breaking the silence on the incident.
"I owe you an important apology," began the statement of the personality of the reality show on Instagram Stories. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said."
"I have read your messages and seen the pain I have caused," he continued. "I have everything. I am very sorry and I know that, whether in public or in private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."
In light of the news, some Bachelor Nation stars have talked about how troublesome Hannah's actions are.
"How are CELEBS people going to defend with SO much access to privileges, knowledge and education saying the N word,quot;? Bekah Martinez wrote Instagram Stories on it. "Even if it's & # 39; just the lyrics of a song & # 39; … especially when that person had the means to first omit the letter of the word F."
He explained that the N word "has so much historical weight that the black community is still recovering."
"So no, it's not great to sing it along with the lyrics …" he added. "Especially not on your platform with millions of followers."
Matt James, who was quarantined with Hannah and Tyler Cameron At one point, he also apparently responded to his video. "We're going to spread love today," captioned an Instagram story.
