Hannah Brown breaks her silence after saying the N word

Hannah Brown It is in hot water.

Saturday night, the Bachelorette party star was recorded singing DaBabyThe hit tune "Rockstar,quot;. It seemed like a business as usual because of the typical content it shares on social networks.

However, things changed when he was pronouncing the lyrics of the song that topped the list, and he was filmed saying the word N. In that Instagram Live session, which has since been deleted from his account, he stated that he did not know what he said racial slur.

"I did?" she expressed in a following video when it caught her eye (which was captured by Bachelor Tea Spill). "I'm so sorry … I was singing a song, I'm so sorry."

Later he added: "I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like … Oh, God. I've never used that word. I've never called anyone who … You may think I'm something I don't I am, but I am not that."

After his video, many beat the first Bachelorette party lead to use the N word.