Hannah Brown apologizes for rapping the N word

Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

How is it that in the Year of Our Lord 2020 we are still writing these LEDs, I don't know, but here it is: Bachelorette party Hannah Brown is very sorry to say the word N. Well then.

Variety reports That on Saturday night, Brown included the N word in an Instagram Live version of DaBaby's "Rockstar." Then she He apologized in an Instagram story: "I really don't think I said that word. I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like, oh my. I would never use that word. I've never called anyone like that. We don't say that word … So , you know what, I will stay here, and all of you may think that I said what I did or think I am something that I am not, but I'm not that ". But on Sunday, he came up with a more consistent response as an Instagram story.

I owe everyone an important apology. There is no excuse, and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and I have seen the pain that I have caused. I have everything. I am very sorry and I know that, whether in public or in private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better. %MINIFYHTML76cfa6be02bd5bc00e0f6426602ba4e017%

Brown was called by several Single students, including Rachel Lindsay, who was the first black maiden. Lindsay reportedly contacted Brown and also posted a response on Instagram Live, by ME! Online. Apparently, he told Brown to apologize on Instagram Live, but Brown did not:

"We have to hold people accountable for what they are doing," Lindsay said. "And I am so discouraged and upset by the people who are now in my comments, the people who are in my DM to take it easy (…) those are the same people who do not look like me, who are not personally offend with that word, you must feel disgusted when you say that word. You should feel uncomfortable (…) That word has so much weight and history behind it. If you don't know, do yourself a favor and educate yourself on that word "… …"That word was used to make black people feel less than … it was used to make them feel inferior … and every time you use that word and you're not black, you empower that word, and that's why It's Wrong. I don't care if you're singing it in a song … Non-black people shouldn't feel good saying that word. It's wrong. You wouldn't say it on TV. You wouldn't say it in front of your black friends. "

G / O Media may receive a commission

So, yes, once again, 2020: Bachelorette party Hannah Brown is very sorry to say the N word.