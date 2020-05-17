Hannah Brown apologizes after a backlash for singing the N-Word!

During an IG Live session last night, Hannah Brown proceeded to chant the N-word and, as you can imagine, received a lot of criticism for it! As a result, the former bachelorette released an apology through her IG Stories.

Hannah shared the letter today, stressing that there was "no excuse,quot; for her "unacceptable language."

‘I owe everyone an important apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and I have seen the pain that I have caused. I have everything. I am very sorry and I know that, whether in public or in private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better, "he wrote.

Apparently, the reality TV star was trying to remember DaBaby's Rockstar lyrics when he uttered the N word.

At first, he stopped when it came to that, but then he continued singing the lyrics.

Not long after, she began to see comments from fans calling her during the concert and responded with :: Did I? I'm so sorry … No, I was singing … I'm so sorry … I don't think … Maybe I did. "

Then she suggested that it might have been Patrick, her brother, instead!

One of her friends tried to convince her that she had not said the N word.

Brown laughed and said, "I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like," OMG. I would never use that word. I have never called anyone like that. We don't say that word … I will stay here, and you may think I said what I did or think I am something I am not. Look, people are going to think whatever they think of me, to be mad at me, whatever. And even if I accidentally said it, I'm so sorry, I was singing a song and I didn't even think. "



