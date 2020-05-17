Hannah Brown & # 39; unfortunately & # 39; for using the N word, Rachel Lindsay will not give you a pass

Instagram

While Lindsay punches Brown's apology, noting: "It's easy to hide behind the words," Bekah Martinez, a "Bachelor" student, remembers, "You can't say the N word just because black people say it." .

Hannah Brown he still takes responsibility for his racial error despite his attempt to recognize the error. After counterattacking for dropping the N-word while singing DaBaby& # 39; Rockstar & # 39; during an Instagram Live, the season 15 star of "High school"offered an apology, but fellow alum Rachel Lindsay he won't let her go easy.

On Sunday, May 17, Brown used Instagram Story to issue an apology statement. "I owe you an important apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said," he wrote. "I have read your messages and I have seen the damage I have caused. I have everything. I am very sorry and I know that, whether in public or in private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."

Hannah Brown apologized for using N-Word during Instagram Live

Noticing Brown's post, Lindsay expressed her discontent at the way the former beauty queen expressed her remorse. "It's easy to make a statement. It's easy to hide behind the words, but when you are bold enough to say the N word on camera, on your platform … then you must be bold enough to use your face in the camera and sorry in the same way you said the word, "he said.

"I am not discrediting the apologies, I am just saying that we cannot give people a pass for this. People must be held accountable for what they are doing," the 35-year-old attorney continued. He later stated, "I am saddened to have had to do that today. I didn't want to do it and I want everyone to be better and better."

During her Instagram Live speech, Lindsay claimed to have contacted Brown to tell her that she was "personally hurt and offended." She added: "Non-black people shouldn't feel good saying that word, I repeat, non-black people shouldn't feel good saying that word n ​​**** r, they wouldn't say it on television, they wouldn't say it on the radio , you wouldn't say it in front of your black friend. "

Lindsay further explained, "My reason for doing this is because I want to educate people about the word and encourage them to hold people accountable. If you feel offended or hurt, don't give them a pass, hold them accountable for what They did it, and that's what I did today. If you're going to praise someone for being honest and bold and let them out, then you have to hug them when they don't in a controversial situation, especially one they have caused. "

Sharing similar feelings with Lindsay was another. "The Bachelor"alum Bekah Martinez. Through a series of Instagram Stories, the television personality wrote: "How are CELEBS people going to defend with access to SO much privilege, knowledge and education by saying the N word … even if it's & # 39; just the lyrics of a song? & # 39; "

"We MUST hold people accountable for doing better; otherwise, we will continue to prioritize white sentiment (and some 'support') about ending the long history of casual racism and anti-blackness of our country". -year-old continued to express his anger.

Bekah Martinez intervened in Hannah Brown's racial slip

"And no. You can't say the N word just because black people say it," Martinez continued in a separate post. "Blacks claimed the use of a word that has been used for centuries to oppress and dehumanize them. It is a word that has so much historical weight that the black community is still recovering, and part of the white community is STILL putting together weapons for dehumanization, particularly in the south. "