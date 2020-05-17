Guitarist Jorge Santana dead at 68 – Up News Info Detroit

Guitarist Jorge Santana, Carlos's brother, dies at the age of 68.

Guitarist Jorge Santana, the younger brother of Carlos Santana and whose guitar cracks in the 1972 hit Malo "Suavecito,quot; transformed the song into a Chicano anthem, died.

Carlos Santana announced the death of his brother on his Facebook page on Friday. He was 68 years old.

"We take the time to celebrate the magnificent spirit of our dear brother, Jorge," wrote Carlos Santana. "He made the transition to the kingdom of light that does not cast shadows. The eyes of my heart see it clearly between our glorious and magnificent mother Josefina and our father José."

Jorge Santana died Thursday of natural causes, the family said.

Born in Jalisco, Mexico, Jorge Santana began playing the guitar in the footsteps of his brother.

He joined a San Francisco-based gang that would later become Malo, which means "bad,quot; in Spanish.

According to the legend of the band, the group received its name after the mother of its main signer told them: "all of you are bad,quot;, translating into English, "all of you are bad,quot;.

His 1972 hit "Suavecito,quot;, a melody released during the apex of the Chicano Movement, became a staple for Mexican American meals, weddings, and quinceañeras for generations throughout the southwestern United States.

Its laid back rhythm and bilingual lyrics came to mean Southern California.

The song remains one of the most requested on Art Laboe Connection, an early music show in Palm Springs, California, where D.J. Laboe, 94, allows family members of loved ones in prison to send messages through dedications.

Malo made three albums before a highly publicized breakup.

Later, Santana played with the New York-based Fania All-Stars salsa collective. He was one of the few Mexican Americans in a project that included Puerto Ricans and Cuban Americans.

Santana would embark on a solo career. She joined her brother, Carlos, on tour in 1993.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

