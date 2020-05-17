Governor Tim Walz appoints Judge Gordon Moore to the State Supreme Court – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info ​​/ AP) – Governor Tim Walz appointed Judge Gordon Moore to the Minnesota Supreme Court on Friday morning.

The seat will soon be vacated by Judge David Lillehaug, who has served in court since 2013 and announced last year that he intends to resign in July 2020. He has early-stage Parkinson's disease and said he wanted more hours. flexible to allow you and your wife it's time to travel and enjoy physical activities outdoors.

Walz noted the respect Moore, 57, has for his peers.

“He is a brilliant lawyer and a leader in his community. He has spent his career working hard for the people of southern Minnesota, and he will bring a fair and respected voice to the Minnesota Supreme Court, ”said Walz. "Judge Lillehaug has served the court with distinction. His retirement will leave a prominent absence on the bench, and his contributions to the legal and judicial community will be deeply missed. ”

Moore has over 30 years of legal experience. He currently serves as a judge in the Fifth Judicial District, in Nobles County. Before that, he was the Nobles County Prosecutor.

He also worked in private practice and served as an assistant attorney general for Hubert Humphrey III. He grew up in Rochester, graduated from Mayo High School, earned his bachelor's degree from Carleton College in Northfield, met his wife and married in Mankato, and earned his law degree from the University of Iowa.

“During my career as an attorney, county attorney, and district court judge, I have continually strived to seek justice while maintaining the highest ethical standards required by the legal profession. Surely, I will continue to do my utmost to ensure that the Minnesota judiciary continues its proud tradition of providing fair justice for all, "said Moore.

The governor said Moore will likely be sworn in on August 1.

The other three finalists were Minnesota Court of Appeals Judges Diane Bratvold and Jeffrey Bryan, and Deputy Attorney General John Keller. Walz said his desire to bring some geographic diversity to the state's highest court was a factor in his decision.

Moore alluded to Worthington's struggles with COVID-19. The JBS pork plant there is the site of one of Minnesota's largest workplace coronavirus outbreaks. He said his experience in Worthington has given him "insight and deep respect for all kinds of citizens, both the fourth generation farmer who comes to my court and the first generation immigrant who may have been here for just a few months, seeking relief. "

Minnesota courts are also struggling with COVID-19, which has disrupted normal operations and suspended many proceedings while forcing others to connect.

Moore said he hopes Minnesota can avoid an avalanche of COVID-19 litigation, noting Wednesday's ruling by the conservative-dominated Wisconsin Supreme Court that revoked the order to stay at the home of Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

"I hope a consensus can be reached and the cooler heads will prevail, and frankly we won't have something of the scenario that happened in Wisconsin, which has been terribly divisive," Moore said. He added that the Minnesota Supreme Court, by contrast, has been "a model for this nation of fairness and collegiality."

Five of Minnesota's seven current judges were appointed by Democratic Governor Mark Dayton and the other two were appointed by Republican Governor Tim Pawlenty, but the superior court has generally avoided ideological divisions. Walz noted that more than 70% of his decisions are unanimous.

Moore said Minnesota courts must be "very cautious about resuming normal operations,quot; amid the pandemic, noting that they are embarking on a pilot program to test how to safely reopen as the state gradually lifts its restrictions on staying home.

"I don't think we can have fair trials if the jurors don't feel safe," said Moore. "I don't think the defendants are going to get justice, I don't think anybody is going to get justice."

