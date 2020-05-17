Governor Polis expects many Colorado schools to open this fall

DENVER – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he hopes to see many K-12 public schools open this fall in his state and elsewhere despite the threat of the coronavirus, though "it won't look like any other school year."

Polis told "Fox News Sunday,quot; that Colorado schools will likely operate in a "hybrid,quot; way that limits social interactions in the hallways and during lunch hours, and has up to 20% of children who continue to online classes at home if that's your parents' preference.

The Democratic governor says schools can also periodically close when "there is an inevitable outbreak."

President Donald Trump urged K-12 schools to reopen, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, told Congress last week that it may be unwise to rush children before doctors have a better idea of ​​the dangers.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told CNN on Sunday that they also hope to reopen some K-12 schools, but emphasized that it will ultimately hinge on the latest health guide on how to keep communities safe. .