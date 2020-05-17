Get to cook properly with a new $ 100 skillet

Best home deals Best home deals The best home, kitchen, smart home and automotive deals on the web, updated daily.

Le Creuset Signature 10.25 Inch Skillet With Iron Handle The | $ 100 | Bed bath and beyond

Cast iron skillets are like the most versatile. things ever. You can cook something on the stove and then throw the pan in the oven, and with proper care, the thing will last for years. A cast iron skillet is an investment, so while they may be a bit pricey, they are worth it. But if you need one, today you are lucky, since Bed Bath & Beyond has some high-quality pans for just $ 100.

%MINIFYHTML0b36821f969457883578b687539fd3ae17%

Since this order is over $ 39, you will also receive free shipping with your skillet. Which is good, considering everything. However, you may want to pick up a quick one as the blue skillet is already sold out. Who knows how long the reds and blacks will last?