Germany penalizes the burning of the U.S. and other foreign flags

BERLIN – German lawmakers have voted to destroy the flags of foreign states, including that of the European Union, and the denigration of national anthems punishable by a fine and up to three years in prison, in a relatively rare move by a government to protect The symbols of other nations.
The vote in Germany's Parliament passed just before midnight on Thursday and was in response to a 2017 anti-Israel rally held on the streets of Berlin, the German capital, where police watched protesters burn Israeli flags.
"You cannot burn Israeli flags in Germany," said Social Democratic Member of Parliament Johannes Fechner, who was part of Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government, which brought the amendment.
Sitting at a safe social distance, lawmakers voted in favor of an amendment to protect foreign state flags as well as that of the European Union (burning the German flag is punishable by up to five years). German law had already protected foreign flags when embassies displayed them, or in some other ceremonial capacities, such as at sporting events.
"The burning of flags in public has nothing to do with a peaceful protest," Christine Lambrecht, the country's justice minister, said in a statement.
"The lighted flags hurt many people's feelings," he said.
The amendment is expected to pass the German equivalent of the Senate in June before being signed by the president and written into the federal penal code.
Japan and Denmark have had laws protecting foreign flags for decades, although in Denmark the Danish national flag, known as Danneborg, is not protected. Norway lifted the ban on burning foreign flags in 2008.
While some critics view the German amendment as a harsh measure against freedom of opinion, the right-wing Euroskeptic Alternative for Germany party, known by its German initials AfD, has opposed the inclusion of the European Union flag in the amendment. He says the law symbolically raises the flag of the bloc to the same level of importance as the flag of the German state.
After the United States declared its intention to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2017, around 1,000 protesters took to the streets of Berlin, in what was described as a pro-Palestinian protest. Although 300 policemen accompanied the march, they could not prevent a group of protesters from lighting a homemade Israeli flag. Protesters also burned an Israeli flag in front of the Brandenburg Gate, a Berlin landmark.
Those images spread across the country, sparking outrage.
"It was excruciating that the police were unable to intervene when Israeli flags were burned outside the Brandenburg Gate in 2017," said Josef Schuster, head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, when the amendment was first proposed this year.
On Tuesday, Germany celebrated 55 years of relations with the State of Israel, a bilateral relationship celebrated there like few others. After the horrors of the Holocaust, Israel's right to exist is seen as one of the fundamental tenets of the modern German state.
But not everyone agreed that the flag issue was the domain of a federal law.
"Those of the left are of the opinion that not all instances of bad taste and not all offensive conduct belong to our criminal law, and that includes the denigration of flags and symbols," said a legislator from the left-wing party, Niema. Movassat, before the vote.
On the other side of the house, AfD member Fabian Jacobi denounced the inclusion of the European Union flag in the measure as "a criminal provision against criticism of the EU."