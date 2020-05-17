German Soccer Scores Record High Scores for Fox – Up News Info

The return of Bundesliga football from the confinement of COVID-19 (in an empty arena) reached a record with their matchup between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke with a .33, marking the best measured rating on the market for a Bundesliga broadcast in FS1.

In the match, Dortmund beat Schalke 4-0. On Sunday, Fox Sports launched the following in the top five available markets: Cincinnati .91, Philadelphia .75, Washington DC .71, Kansas City .67 and Tampa .64.

In the second matchup, Borussia Moenchengladbach defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 and the game scored .21, the second best measured for a Bundesliga match in FS1. The top five markets available were: Kansas City .67, Cincinnati .47, Washington DC .46, Tampa .45, and Portland .41.