German Marquez and Rockies beat Marlins to take series on MLB The Show 20 – Up News Info

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for each game that It had been scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' preseason virtual preview. Upon entering Sunday's game, the Rockies were 30-15.

MIAMI – Daniel Murphy hit a three-run homer and Sam Hilliard added a two-run triple when Colorado beat Miami, 5-4, Sunday at Marlins Park to take the three-game series.

Murphy hit his seventh home run of the year in the first inning, leading outfielders Raimel Tapia and Sam Hilliard to give the Rockies an early 3-0 lead.

With the game tied at 3 each in the fifth, Hilliard tripled, leading at Tapia and Nolan Arenado to give Colorado a 5-3 lead.

Rockies hitters hurt Marlins starter Jordan Yamamoto (1-7), who allowed five runs on four hits in five innings of work. Colorado starter German Marquez (6-3) picked up the victory after allowing four runs, three wins, on seven hits in six innings.

%MINIFYHTML812ec29a2b4d98d513163e080e8af79d17%

The Rockies improved to 31-15 on the year and extended their National League West lead to 3 1/2 games over the Dodgers (27-18). Miami fell to 19-28.

Colorado leaves Monday before heading to Chicago for a two-game series against the White Sox (21-26). Jon Gray (7-1) climbs the Rockies' mound against Carlos Rodon (4-3).

Score box

COL – 300-020-000 – 5-8-1

MIA – 101-100-100 – 4-8-0

Colorado – Daza 5-0-3-0, Tapia 3-2-0-0, Arenado 4-1-1-0, Hilliard 4-1-2-2, Murphy 4-1-1-3, Desmond 4- 0-0-0, Hampson 3-0-0-0, E. Díaz 2-0-0-0, Márquez 2-0-1-0, Almonte 0-0-0-0, McGee 0-0-0 -0, History 1-0-0-0, Oberg 0-0-0-0. Totals – 32-5-8-5.

Miami – Villar 4-2-2-0, Rojas 5-1-0-0, Dickerson 5-0-3-2, Cooper 4-0-1-1, Anderson 3-0-0-0, Joyce 4- 0-0-0, Ramírez 4-1-1-0, Alfaro 3-0-0-0, Yamamoto 2-0-1-1, Hernández 0-0-0-0, Aguilar 1-0-0-0 , García 0-0-0-0, Harrison 1-0-0-0, Conley 0-0-0-0. Totals – 36-4-8-4.

%MINIFYHTML812ec29a2b4d98d513163e080e8af79d18%

E – Murphy. 2B – Villar, Dickerson, Yamamoto. 3B – Hilliard. HR – Murphy. SB: Villar, Alfaro. CS – Tapia, Márquez. WP – Márquez (6-3). LP – Yamamoto (1-7). S – Oberg (10).