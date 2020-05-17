German Marquez and Rockies beat Marlins to take series on MLB The Show 20 – Up News Info

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for each game that It had been scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' preseason virtual preview. Upon entering Sunday's game, the Rockies were 30-15.

MIAMI – Daniel Murphy hit a three-run homer and Sam Hilliard added a two-run triple when Colorado beat Miami, 5-4, Sunday at Marlins Park to take the three-game series.

