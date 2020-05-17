Funniest Tweets About Nelly and Ludacris' "Verzuz,quot; Battle on Instagram

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
"Wow. Both Nelly and Ludacris got dial-up. Keeping that energy from 2003."

If you've been living under a rock, legendary hip-hop music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have been searching for the best artists of all time to join the live battles on their Verzuz Instagram series every weekend.

Frazer Harrison

The battles have provided a lot of entertainment for many of us during the quarantine.

On Saturday, it was Ludacris and Nelly's turn to play 20 of their biggest successes in a row, and saying that people were excited by the nostalgia of the early 2000s would be an understatement:

People pulled out their T-shirts and headbands like it was 2002 again:

Designing my outfit for the battle of Nelly vs Ludacris Verzuz. I used to have tons of throwback jerseys and Air Force 1. This is all that's left. Hahaha

Jersey dresses were popular once again:

However, once the battle started, Twitter had a LOT of jokes about it, mostly about Nelly's bad WiFi. Read on for the funniest tweets from the battle that was:

4]

Ludacris: Your internet is spoiling brother #Verzuz Comments: "Nelly, your Internet is in a bad state,quot; Nelly

Ludacris: Your internet is spoiling brother #Verzuz

Comments: "Nelly, your Internet is in a bad state,quot;

Nelly

5]

When Nelly turned Tipdrill on, why does Luda look like your mom when she first heard you curse when you were a kid? 😂😂🤣🤣🤣 #Verzuz

When Nelly turned Tipdrill on, why does Luda look like your mom when she first heard you curse when you were a kid? 😂😂🤣🤣🤣 #Verzuz

18]

Hello @Nelly_Mo! I found you a deal on a new router. You can fix it or pay the internet fam bill. He's in a fight right now. https://t.co/pKiLL6YDDK

Hello @Nelly_Mo!

I found you a deal on a new router. You can fix it or pay the internet fam bill. He's in a fight right now.

https://t.co/pKiLL6YDDK

22]

I can't believe an entire hour has passed and Luda & amp; Nelly has only exchanged 2 songs. #Verzuz

I can't believe an entire hour has passed and Luda & amp; Nelly has only exchanged 2 songs. #Verzuz

2. 3]

Ludacris: There is no one who sounds like Nelly. #Verzuz Nelly after that compliment:

Ludacris: There is no one who sounds like Nelly. #Verzuz

Nelly after that compliment:

24]

All I do is win for Luda followed by Just A Dream for Nelly. We are officially in the Iowa vs. Wisconsin college football broadcast segment at 4 p.m.

All I do is win for Luda followed by Just A Dream for Nelly. We are officially in the Iowa vs. Wisconsin college football broadcast segment at 4 p.m.

28]

This is how your man looks at you when he realizes you should have cut yourself 3 drinks ago 💀😭

This is how your man looks at you when he realizes you should have cut yourself 3 drinks ago 💀😭

