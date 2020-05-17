Funniest Tweets About Nelly and Ludacris' "Verzuz,quot; Battle on Instagram

"Wow. Both Nelly and Ludacris got dial-up. Keeping that energy from 2003."
If you've been living under a rock, legendary hip-hop music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have been searching for the best artists of all time to join the live battles on their Verzuz Instagram series every weekend.
On Saturday, it was Ludacris and Nelly's turn to play 20 of their biggest successes in a row, and saying that people were excited by the nostalgia of the early 2000s would be an understatement:
People pulled out their T-shirts and headbands like it was 2002 again:
Jersey dresses were popular once again:
However, once the battle started, Twitter had a LOT of jokes about it, mostly about Nelly's bad WiFi. Read on for the funniest tweets from the battle that was:
4]
5]
18]
22]
2. 3]
24]
28]
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTMLc25f6bdad4ba8b574b28e2167d6569e719%%MINIFYHTMLc25f6bdad4ba8b574b28e2167d6569e720%