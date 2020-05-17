Fred Willard's death causes many celebrities to pay tribute to the comedy legend on social media

There is no doubt that Fred Willard will be remembered by his co-stars, as well as by fans who adored his work. The comedy legend died on Friday, May 15 at the age of 86 from natural causes, and ever since the news broke, social media has been filled with tributes to Willard from celebrities and other fans.

Willard's daughter Hope Mulbarger told the Hollywood reporter that her father died "very peacefully,quot;, and kept moving, working and making everyone happy until the end. Willard's death comes two years after his wife of 50 years, Mary, passed away.

Fred Willard The dear friendly and hilarious man we just lost. Here I am with him and Martin Mull while filming a documentary about Martin. Seeing them having fun together remembering the days of Fernwood was truly a joy. Rest in peace, dear Fred. pic.twitter.com/mnYHzhlxLQ – bob saget (@bobsaget) May 16, 2020

The Ohio native started in New York in the 1950s and worked with Vic Grecco as the comedy duo Willard and Grecco. They appeared on numerous television shows in the 1960s, including The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hourand The Dean Martin Show.

After a career with Second City in Chicago and creating the comedy group Ace Trucking Company, Willard had a great break in 1977 when he joined the cast of the parody talk show. Fernwood 2 nights. He also hosted the talk show What is fashionable, what is not in the mid-1980s and garnered an Emmy nomination for the day.

There is no one more fun than Fred Willard. Every time I was on screen I was excited and never disappointed. Every time I saw him in real life he was kind and generous. Watching him on Fernwood Tonight, Spinal Tap, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show and all his other movies … pic.twitter.com/ilGiJ3u0vV – nick kroll (@nickkroll) May 16, 2020

In the 1990s, Willard said his career really changed after partnering with Christopher Guest. They had previously worked together on This is lumbar puncture, and Willard went on to star in numerous guest films such as Waiting for Guffman, Best In Show, A Mighty Windand For your consideration.

Willard's filmography also included roles in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Harold & Kumar Go To White Castleand Austin Powers.

Willard also earned multiple Emmy nominations for his work on Everybody loves Raymond and Modern Family, and was a frequent contributor to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jamie Lee Curtis, the wife of Christopher Guest, shared a clip from Willard of Best on show and wrote on Twitter: "How lucky we all were able to enjoy Fred Willard's gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thank you for the deep laugh, Mr. Willard.

I'm sad to say goodbye to Fred Willard, who was still the funniest of men at 86. This is what turned out to be our last moment in the air together … pic.twitter.com/inDZVtls6v – Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 16, 2020

its Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson paid tribute to Willard by writing, “Rest in peace, sweet @Fred_Willard. You will always be a true original and I am so honored that our lives have crossed. No one will come close to replacing your genius.

Other celebrities who have honored Willard on social media include: Eric Stonestreet, Christina Applegate, Steve Martin, Kathy Griffin, Steve Carell, Parker Posey, Henry Winkler, Bob Saget, Bryan Cranston, Martin Mull, Ed Begley, Jr. and Nick Kroll.

"There is no one more fun than Fred Willard," wrote Kroll. “Every time I was on screen, I was excited and never disappointed. Every time I saw him in real life he was kind and generous.



