Former Rockies reliever DJ Johnson's improbable baseball trip continues in Japan

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
DJ Johnson's long and unlikely path to the big leagues: Eight seasons in the minors in five organizations, a shoulder injury that jeopardizes his career, and several independent seasons in the league, culminating in the right-hander who ultimately made his debut. with Colorado on September 9, 2018.

Johnson made the list on the first day in 2019, but was up and down Triple-A Albuquerque all summer. So when the offseason came and the 30-year-old had a lot of interest from Nippon Professional Baseball clubs in Japan for the third straight fall, he knew the time was right.

"My agent and I sat down and looked at my age, how my career was going, how long I would have to be in the major leagues to get what I would be doing here," Johnson said from Hiroshima. “It all came down to, I had realized my dream of reaching the major leagues after all those years of work and sacrifice. Now, it's time to start caring for my family. "

