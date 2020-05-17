Former Rockies reliever DJ Johnson's improbable baseball trip continues in Japan

DJ Johnson's long and unlikely path to the big leagues: Eight seasons in the minors in five organizations, a shoulder injury that jeopardizes his career, and several independent seasons in the league, culminating in the right-hander who ultimately made his debut. with Colorado on September 9, 2018.

Johnson made the list on the first day in 2019, but was up and down Triple-A Albuquerque all summer. So when the offseason came and the 30-year-old had a lot of interest from Nippon Professional Baseball clubs in Japan for the third straight fall, he knew the time was right.

"My agent and I sat down and looked at my age, how my career was going, how long I would have to be in the major leagues to get what I would be doing here," Johnson said from Hiroshima. “It all came down to, I had realized my dream of reaching the major leagues after all those years of work and sacrifice. Now, it's time to start caring for my family. "

Johnson, who in 2016 was working at a sawmill in Portsmouth, Ohio, before receiving his chance at the Rockies organization, signed a three-year agreement with the Hiroshima Toyo Tent in October after Colorado granted him a freedom exemption. unconditional.

The settlement salary plus incentives could pay Johnson about $ 1 million annually, a major league source said, with the first year guaranteed, a second-year team option and a third-year mutual option. Last season with the Rockies, Johnson earned $ 233,610 in adjusted wages, according to Spotrac.

But money and end-of-career security aren't the only motivators for the 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pound traveler who threw nothing in college in western Oregon before starting his career as an undrafted free agent. in the Rays organization.

"I want to win here," said Johnson. "I don't know how much longer I am going to play, so a championship somewhere would be good." And since I was young, I wanted to see what baseball was like in a different part of the world. I'm taking it all in, embracing the cultural shift and focusing on being a good teammate and being respected around here. "

Johnson is vying for the closest job for Hiroshima, who finished 70-70 and fourth in the NPB Central League last year. If you do not win that, you will be the main person in charge of the equipment configuration. NPB announced this week that the league is aiming to start a second spring training on June 2, with June 19 as the revised opening day.

The right-handers' arsenal features a mid 90s fastball, a low 80s curved ball, as well as a mid 80s change that the Beaverton, Oregon native has been dominating since arriving in Japan.

"I have been trying to do that for over 10 years, and somehow I discovered it in Japan," Johnson said. "I've tried all the grip changes out there and finally found one that works. I think it will be a big part (of my arsenal) this year."

While NPB is aiming for its opening in about a month, the Korean Baseball Organization has been up and running for a couple of weeks, and there are some notable former Rockies in both leagues.

In addition to Johnson, outfielder Gerardo Parra plays for the Yomiuri Giants in the NPB, where each team is limited to four foreign players on the active roster. At KBO, Roberto Ramos (a former Colorado first-base prospect) has three home runs in his last four games for the LG Twins, while former Colorado right-hander Seunghwan Oh is back with his longtime team, the Samsung Lions.