For the sixth consecutive year, a storm called Atlantic forms early

The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed Saturday night off the east coast of Florida when its sustained winds reached 40 mph.

Called Tropical Storm Arthur, the system should move northeast in the coming days. Although there is a great deal of uncertainty about this move, Arthur should approach, or just above, the North Carolina coast, where tropical storm warnings have been raised. After this, Arthur is likely to turn east, away from the continental United States and out to sea.

Due to low wind shear and moderately warm waters, Arthur may remain a tropical storm and even strengthen a bit before succumbing to cooler waters later this week. The National Hurricane Center predicts the system will reach maximum sustained winds of 50 mph on Monday.

An earlier start

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins in two weeks, June 1, and runs through November 30. Historically, it is not so unusual for a tropical or subtropical storm to form before June 1 and be named after reaching sustained winds of 40 mph. This happens, on average, about every two to three years.

However, this is now the sixth consecutive year that a named storm has developed before the June 1 date. And according to data collected by University of Miami hurricane scientist Brian McNoldy, the average date of the first mentioned storm is constantly moving earlier. In 1970, it generally arrived in early July, but now the average date of the first storm is about a month earlier. The start of the Atlantic season until May 15 has been debated in the hurricane community to coincide with the start of the hurricane season in the eastern Pacific.

The reasons for the previous date seem to be twofold. Hurricane scientists now have more access to satellite and other observational data about the Atlantic Ocean, making them more inclined to search for and name storms. Another important factor is the warming of sea surface temperatures in recent decades due to climate change, allowing earlier development.

Overall, seasonal hurricane forecasters have predicted that the 2020 Atlantic season will be quite busy, with warmer oceans and what may be a weak to moderate La Niña, which tends to increase Atlantic activity. So while Arthur is the first named storm of 2020, it will be far from the last.