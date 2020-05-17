Florida theme parks could reopen as early as June

Image: Getty Image: Getty

In April, Walt Disney World, also known as the best Disney theme park in the United States, and also the largest single-site employer in the country, furloughed 43,000 union employees as a result of the park closing due to covid-19.

At the time, Walt Disney World reported that everyone who was fired would be welcome to work after the park reopened, retaining their job titles. and full wages though it was unclear when a return to work would be possible.

Well, for some employees, it seems like a return to work might be happening sooner rather than later, like Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said There could be a return to the theme parks in early June. "They should identify the safe date that they think they can resume safe operations, "he said. mask repellent Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, "They have to provide how they are going to do it, how they are going to accommodate the guests, how they are going to protect the staff … "

Should Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, follow the recommendations established by the Orange County Economic Task Force for the reopening of the park, would mean that during Phase 1, the parks would operate at 50% of their capacity, colliding up to 75% of capacity in Phase 2. All employees will have their temperature checked before starting work and wear masks for the duration of their turns. Outside From temperature controls, this might not change much for running cast members dressed as Mickey Mouse et al.although guests may come within six feet of them to take a photo Remains to be seen.

%MINIFYHTML2240d117537a20fee57c80f7c08f0ef517%

Last week, Disneyland Shanghai reopJand for business, and videos Some of the measures established to guarantee social distancing in the park began to emerge. Squares were glued to the ground in front of performance venues, seaking where people must be to accommodate a safe social distance Some people (rightly) questioned whether or not those measures would work in US parks. USA Considering our less than ideal respect for the rules. Having been beaten by many very anxious mother in my youth trying to push its way to the front of a queue so your sticky-toed son can have the best seat for the parade, I'm inclined to doubt the ribbon on the floor would do a lot to enforce anything. (And for what worth it, I was greasy, not sticky, at Disney World when I was a kid, because I preferred the bloated feeling of a sodium-filled turkey leg over a D's sugar rushole Whip.)

G / O Media may receive a commission

%MINIFYHTML2240d117537a20fee57c80f7c08f0ef518%

To be honest, if you're determined to head to a theme park in the midst of a pandemic, or even out of one, 50% of capacity seems like the ideal way to go. Half the number of people means half the lines and half the number of sticky and greasy children. Of course, staying home is probably your best option when it comes to security, as I don't think there is a Fastpass it exists that would help you escape a virus. However, with Disney Springs and Universal Orlando Citywalk already reopened, and the adjacent parks apparently Not far away, it is at least a consolation that there are precautionary measures in place. Right?