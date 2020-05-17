Flash's Logan Williams died of a fentanyl overdose

Earlier this year, various media reported that The flash the actor, Logan Williams, died, but how or why the young man died was never revealed. Hot New Hip Hop reported today, however, that Logan, 16, died of a fentanyl overdose.

Williams' mother, Marlyse Williams, told reporters for The New York Post that Logan was "in denial,quot; because he was embarrassed. The star went on to say that she did her best to do what she could to save him, except to handcuff him.

Williams added that Logan struggled immensely with addiction for about three years. Additionally, she obtained a second mortgage on her home to help pay the bills for her rehab visits in British Columbia, Canada and also in the United States.

Logan also sought help in group homes. Williams said, however, that the story has a positive side and that the death of her son will not be "in vain,quot;. Williams believes that the death of her son will teach an important lesson to others who are on the same path.

As fans of the young actor know, he started his acting career when he was 9 years old. He appeared in productions like When he calls the heart, the whispersand Supernatural, among others. its Flash Co-star Grant Gustin said in an Instagram post that he was also incredibly talented and professional.

Celebrity news supporters that this will not be the first time that an entertainment figure has died of substance abuse. So far, the industry with perhaps the highest number of opioid deaths is the hip-hop community, including people like Mac Miller, Juice WRLD, Lil & # 39; Peep and more.

By expanding the umbrella of included drugs, the number of celebrities dying from prescription drugs is much higher. For example, Prince passed away from the same cause, as did Heath Ledger and Tom Petty, among many, many others.

It was reported shortly after Prince's death that he passed away from fentanyl that resembled Vicodin, while Heath Ledger died from a mixture of many prescription drugs.



