Fiscal policy that could save the budget affected by the Colorado coronavirus

This week's economic forecast was devastating for Colorado's short-term future. Economists working for the Joint Budget Committee in the state legislature delivered the worst revenue forecast in decades, and lawmakers now face previously unthinkable options to cut $ 3.3 billion from our state budget, roughly three times what we face. during the Great Recession.

It's a terrible situation, but there is hope in a proposal to recalibrate the Colorado tax system by cutting taxes for 95% of Colorado families and businesses that make less than $ 250,000 a year and increasing them for 5% of residents of Colorado who earn more than that. The proposal would close at least half of that devastating budget gap in one fell swoop.

It's what is commonly known as a progressive income tax, and 32 states already have it.

This budget catastrophe facing Colorado is worse than it seems at first glance: Lawmakers only have discretion over less than half of the total $ 30 billion budget, meaning a $ 3.3 billion cut is 27% of the $ 12.2 billion in general fund dollars. We face painful options between cutting funds for our lowest-paid teachers in the nation in our public schools, our already embarrassingly underfunded higher education system, and payments to doctors who treat the most vulnerable and lowest-earning Colorado residents on Medicaid. . We also have the "discretion,quot; to remove tax breaks for seniors to help them stay in their homes, which no one wants to do.

Fortunately, new surveys of my friends in Fair Tax Colorado show that 68% of voters, including more than half of Republicans, support a progressive income tax instead of dramatically reducing schools, roads, and attendance. medical.

What's the trick? The so-called Taxpayer Bill of Rights requires any electoral initiative that increases state revenue, no matter how and from whom, starting with the total amount of revenue raised to scare voters, in capital letters, like a tweet from Trump. In this case, "TAXES WILL INCREASE $ 2,000,000,000,quot; will be the first thing voters see. The fact that 95% of us get a tax cut is buried in a mountain of legal jargon. The deceptive impact of the sticker invented by tax fraud and convicted criminal Douglas Bruce could mean that an idea that enjoys almost 70% support loses at the polls.

%MINIFYHTML6a59f0c91c3e070eb9554d831d8d03e017%

I asked Scott Wasserman, president of The Bell Policy Center, his views on progressive tax reform in the current context of coronavirus cuts, and he said: "There is a popular idea about how to change our tax code in a way that make it fairer. " And avoid some of the budget cuts that will devastate our schools, our older adults, and our children. Are we really going to give up the opportunity to avoid the worst cuts in our essential services when the answer is looking us in the face? Political will is there, support through partisan division is there, the answer is there. What a shame if we ignore it.

Many of the self-styled budget "experts,quot; on the right have been unusually quiet since this week's nightmarish economic forecast, with the credibility of their typical mantra, "we don't need more revenue, we just prioritize the budget," he wrecked on the shores of mathematical reality. But a Republican senator, John Cooke, from Weld County, spilled the beans when he told a journalist: "I'm happy that he narrows his agenda a bit. I think there will be pain for both parties, but more on the Democratic agenda than on ours ".

His fantasy of drowning the government has come true, and yet his brilliant ideas for budget cuts are nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, the legislature will have to make catastrophic cuts this year, and Republicans in the House of Representatives and the state Senate will vilify the Democratic majority and Governor Jared Polis for the horrible decisions they have to make without offering constructive ideas of their own.

But we may have a chance to reverse some of these devastating cuts in November. Voters could be asked a very simple question: Should 5% of the highest income pay more taxes, while the other 95% of us receive a tax reduction, which will bring approximately $ 2 billion to a state that now just cut? $ 3.3 billion from our budget?

If voters can see through misleading language on TABOR, I find it hard to believe that a large majority of Colorado residents will not vote yes.

Ian Silverii is the executive director of ProgressNow Colorado, the state's largest progressive advocacy group.

%MINIFYHTML6a59f0c91c3e070eb9554d831d8d03e018%

To send a letter to the editor about this article, send it online or check out our guidelines on how to send it by email or postal mail.