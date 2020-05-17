Fire and explosion in downtown Los Angeles leave 11 firefighters injured – Up News Info

A massive fire broke out in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night, triggering an explosion and leaving nearly a dozen firefighters injured.

"There was a significant explosion that caused a May report," Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott said in a live newscast on Twitter. "This was upgraded to a major emergency category."

Several firefighters were injured while trying to control the raging flames.

"Tragically, we have 11 burned firefighters," Scott said. Its exact conditions were not known.

The fire was initially reported at 327 East Boyd St. just before 6:30 p.m. It started in a single-story commercial building, and quickly spread to other nearby structures.

In a statement shared on Twitter in the early afternoon, the LAFD reported that "more than 230 firefighters are responding. Firefighters have moved to a defensive posture for the fire attack, and a medical branch has been created to treat and transport the injured firefighters. "

The video posted on the NBC4 News Los Angeles website and Twitter shows multiple ambulances and fire trucks at the scene.

Thick flames and black smoke could be seen in the images as firefighters struggled to control the fire. Streets in the area were blocked for traffic, and residents were urged to avoid the area.

The fire was extinguished at 8:08 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and "is of paramount importance," Scott said.