Filmfare Recommends: Best Alia Bhatt Movies

Alia Bhatt is an actress who has been getting stronger since her debut movie Student of the Year (2012). She is not shy about taking on any role and is so natural in front of the camera that she makes every character she rehearses credible to the public. Her elven charm and grace and natural good looks make her the ideal Bollywood heroine. And she beats it all by being a versatile actor too. She has not only punched after punches in a short period of time, but has also chosen a variety of roles. We bring you a list of the best of his movies so far to add this quarantine to your movie watchlist. Highway (2014)

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt

Veera Tripathi (Alia Bhatt) is the daughter of a wealthy businessman based in Delhi. The day before her wedding, she is kidnapped at a service station. While her kidnappers initially panic after learning of her father's high connection, they nonetheless agree to follow what they had planned. They move her from city to city in a truck to avoid detection by the police. Veera approaches the gang leader, Mahabir Bhati (Randeep Hooda), and even develops romantic feelings for him. Initially skeptical of this change, but in the end, he accepts it as one of life's unsolvable puzzles. He instinctively understands that she must have gone through emotional trauma in the past just like him. Unfortunately, he was killed in a police shooting, but the road trip and time she had spent with him gives her the courage to speak out about being abused by her uncle as a child. She leaves the house and establishes a small business in the mountains, finally she is at peace with herself. This is the movie where Alia proved to be an actress to be reckoned with. His primary scream near the end gave you goosebumps.

2 states (2014)

Director: Abhishek Verman

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Singh, Revathy, Shiv Subramaniyam, and Ronit Roy

Krish Malhotra (Arjun Kapoor) and Ananya Swaminathan (Alia Bhatt) meet at IIM Ahmedabad and connect instantly. He is a clean Punjabi mundane at odds with his father. She is a Tam Bram chulbuli who likes tikka chicken and beer. Regular college friendship leads to the friends arc with benefits. In between, they discover love and decide to get married. That's where things get complicated, since they don't want to elope but they want to get hooked on their parents' blessings. The way they manage to get their parents to get around that difficult curve and go through their own relationship fights forms the crux of the story. Alia playing a South Indian woman was an exaggerated ploy, but she did it admirably well. His chemistry with Arjun Kapoor also worked.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Shukla, Ashutosh Rana

This was Shashank Khaitan's version of the iconic DDLJ. Kavya (Alia Bhatt) is engaged to an American NRI doctor, Angad (Siddharth Shukla). She goes to Delhi to buy her an expensive dress and meets Humpty (Varun Dhawan). He tries to woo her, but she is not interested. However, over time they become friends. Humpty wants to marry her, but she says it will not go against her father's wishes. When Humpty shows up at his house, his father hits him at first, but then gives him a week of time to demonstrate why he's better than Angad. On their wedding day, Kavya runs away but Humpty asks him to stay behind. He gives an emotional speech in front of his father about how he may not be better than Angad, but he loves her more. The father, realizing the truth of the statement, later gives her permission to marry him. Alia was impressive in this conventional romance with a little twist. And his chemistry with Varun also shone.

Udta Punjab (2016)

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Satish Kaushik

Punjab has become a den of drug addiction and the film is a revelation about the fact. He points out how this culture flourishes with the help of a link between politicians and the mafia and how even the police are involved in it. It also highlights the fact that popular singers are spreading the drug culture through their songs and their lifestyle. It is not an easy movie to watch, as people are killed and abused due to their connection to drugs. Tommy (Shahid Kapoor) is a rock star who lives on cocaine, but changes shape when he learns of the damage his lifestyle has caused. Rescue a migrant from Bihari, Bauria (Alia Bhatt) from the clutches of drug traffickers. Bauria has been sexually abused by them repeatedly, but has not lost the will to survive. Diljit Dosanjh plays Sartaj, a policeman whose younger brother is a drug addict. Collect evidence against a top politician who is in business with the help of a doctor, Preet, played by Kareena Kapoor. Preet is killed by Sartaj's brother while escaping from a rehabilitation center. An enraged Sartaj takes the law into his own hands and kills local drug dealers. Alia played a woman who was trampled on every turn of the road, but was not left to break. And we loved the ending when she names herself Mary Jane.

Dear Zindagi (2016)

Director: Gauri Shinde

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan

Alia was being a normal yuppie girl in her 20s here, not only did she have no idea about life but she wasn't totally sure about that either. Again, it was a direct performance from the heart. Kaira (Alia Bhatt) is a young filmmaker who wants to direct her own films. She is more comfortable with her best friends Fatima (Ira Dubey), Jackie (Yashaswini Dayama) and Ganju (Gautmik). Kaira is heartbroken when her boyfriend Raghuvendra (Kunal Kapoor), a film producer, becomes engaged to someone else. Her landlord kicks her out as well, and as a result she has to move her base to Goa from Mumbai. Kaira resents the fact that her parents, (Aban Deohans and Atul Kale), had abandoned her to live with her grandparents when she was a child. She is looking for Dr. Jehangir "Jug,quot; Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), a psychologist, to solve her life as she suffers from insomnia. Jug asks him to let go of his resentment, to see his parents as normal people, and to forgive his mistakes. He also advises you on other aspects. They have long conversations about everything in the sun and, despite their age difference, she starts to like it. When she confesses that to him, he says that he also likes her in a platonic way and beyond that, it will not be possible for them to have a relationship since they are linked by the doctor-patient bond. They share one last hug together and separate.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan

Badri (Varun Dhawan) and Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt) meet at a wedding and that is the beginning of their unlikely romance. He is highly educated and harbors a secret desire to go to Singapore to attend a flight hostess school there. He tries to woo her in the usual tapori style seen in our movies, but leaves him at the altar at the last minute. That's when he hatches the plan to go to Singapore to kidnap her. If he manages to convince her or not, he forms the crux of the film. The romantic formula was reversed in the film. Alia is portrayed as a fiercely independent girl, while Varun is portrayed as an emotional boy who turns out to be a committed thug in the recovery business. This role reversal worked in a big way and the film turned out to be a huge success. She entertained herself and also struck a blow for the empowerment of women.

Raazi (2018)

Director: Meghna Gulzar.

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashwath Bhatt, Amruta Khanvilkar, Soni Razdan, Arif Zakaria

Alia Bhatt plays a Kashmiri girl, Sehmat, who marries a Pakistani Army officer Iqbal Syed (Vicky Kaushal) at the insistence of her father Hidayat (Rajit Kapur), a double agent whose allegiances reside in India. Iqbal is the son of Brigadier General Syed (Shishir Sharma), a senior army officer, who is also the Hidayat handler in Pakistan. Hidayat is dying of cancer and wants her daughter to take her place. Khalid Mir (Jaideep Ahlawat), a veteran Indian intelligence officer, teaches Sehmat the tricks of the spy trade before getting married. In Pakistan, he has no direct contact with the Indian authorities and has to rely on his wits and ingenuity to do the job. How it is proposed and what sacrifices the crux of the film has to make. Alia is the soul of the film. It is not made to be a kind of James Bond lady. She flutters and flutters, and it is her fragility that makes the drama more compelling.

Gully Boy (2019)

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Verma

Murad (Ranveer Singh) is the son of a driver (Vijay Raaz) who studies at the university. The movie begins on a grim note. We come to know that his father has brought in another wife, a much younger woman, to the mother's chagrin. Murad has been in a relationship with Safeena (Alia Bhatt) since they were at school. They have been able to keep it clandestine. She is a medical student who aspires to become a surgeon and is in better financial shape than Murad since her father is a general practitioner. He meets MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi) at a university festival and feels that he can also rap. Sher becomes his mentor and advises him to listen to his heart and write. They become friends with Sky (Kalki Koechlin), a musician who studies at the University of Berkeley and wants to introduce Mumbai's street sound to the world. They cut an album with his help that becomes an instant sensation on YouTube. In addition, you have the opportunity to participate in a music contest that could earn you ten lakh rupees and the opportunity to open the concert of an international rapper who comes to India. Emotional and financial obstacles stand in his way, and the way Murad maintains his faith and realizes his dream is the crux of the film. Alia is so good that you regret that the movie is not about her character, Safeena. She is a jealous mistress personified and takes over the film. You can't take your eyes off her.