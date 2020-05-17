Federal court orders LA to relocate homeless people living near freeways – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A federal judge on Friday issued a preliminary order requiring the city of Los Angeles to relocate thousands of homeless people living near Los Angeles freeway structures.

According to the order of the US District Judge. USA David Carter, anyone camping near highway overpasses and underpasses, and near entrance and exit ramps, must be relocated for health and safety reasons.

"Due to the public health risks inherent in living near freeways, the court finds that homeless people living in those places face a likelihood of irreparable harm, justifying a preliminary injunction," Carter wrote.

Unless an alternative plan is approved, the order will take effect from noon on May 22, according to the City News Service.

Some 7,000 people live under or near the county's overpasses, subways, and ramps, of which up to 4,000 are located in the city and a couple hundred in unincorporated areas.

The judge added that while the health risks are "an emergency and require a quick response," he invited input from city and county officials before the preliminary injunction goes into effect next Friday.