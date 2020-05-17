Fear of the future: the class of 2020 enters a world in crisis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Tyler Lyson saw his parents' financial collapse in the Great Recession a decade ago. He promised he would find the security they never had: he would earn a college degree.

The 28-year-old won a full scholarship to the University of California-Berkeley and on Monday, he will become the first in his family to graduate from college. "I'm supposed to be fine," he said.

Instead, he feels helpless and panicked, with a political science degree that seems pointless. He has a 7-month-old baby and his wife, a United Airlines stewardess, is afraid of losing her job. In recent weeks, he has applied for around 35 jobs across the country.

It is also considering the military. "Unfortunately, they always need people," he said. "And the benefits are very good."

Just a few months ago, graduates of the Class of 2020 seemed almost certain of success. The economy was booming. The stock market had closed the year strong. The unemployment rate, declining for years, had dropped to a 50-year low of 3.5 percent in February. Jobs overtook applicants and fears of a recession had faded.

Then came the pandemic, wrecking the economy. Last month, more than 20.5 million jobs disappeared when the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent, the worst since the Great Depression. Graduates' high hopes were dashed when corporations cut budgets and terminated job offers and internships.

For working-class students who defied the odds of getting a college education, it is hard to be optimistic about the future. There is a sense of an endless crisis, with past due loans and sacked family members.

These graduates will compete not only with experienced workers, but also with those in another class of 2020: high school graduates who are not going to college or who have put their dreams on hold to join the job search, in some cases to help newly unemployed parents.

Others opt for a 2-year junior college instead of a 4-year program or take a gap year or have decided that it is not worth paying for tuition that can be done online only.

In California's Central Agricultural Valley, Merced County has six high schools with nearly 2,500 seniors, many from low-income or immigrant families. Typically, about 40 percent go to college and the rest go directly to jobs in mechanics, construction, agriculture and hospitality, industries that are, for now, wiped out or stagnant.

"The future looks very, very bleak," said Merced's assistant superintendent Constantino Aguilar. Where are these students going? Many doors have been closed. We are trying to plan for the future of our students and there is nothing for them. "

Still, some high school graduates are determined to continue their college plans despite the economic chaos.

Mireya Benavides, 17, had considered a community college to save money, but instead chose the University of Texas-San Antonio. She knows it will be a financial constraint. Her single mother, custodian of the school, is the only support for her and her three siblings and she was out of work part of this spring.

Benavides hopes that a work-study program, and perhaps eventual scholarships and loans, along with her mother's financial help, will be enough to make ends meet. She said she is confident that something will work out. College has always been next on their agenda.

"If I don't go to school, where would I be?" He asked. "Who would I become? I want to have a future. I just want to point myself in the right direction and move on. "

So does DJ Brooks, 22, who is in an uncomfortable limbo.

Just a few months ago, he thought he was going to welcome the family for a June graduation celebration at Minnesota's Carleton College as the first in his family to earn a degree. He had worked two jobs while at school, helping his mother pay her bills. He thought he would have an online job, probably as a counselor, having obtained a degree in psychology.

Instead, he is navigating what he calls a "sea of ​​the unexpected," sending resumes at a time of permitting and hiring freezes. He will probably return to Chicago to live with his mother.

"I don't have a backup plan," he said. "I had higher hopes."

It took only a few weeks for the pandemic to derail the future of Tariq Murphy.

In December and January, the Morehouse College senior was flying high, interviewing for internships. In March, everything fell apart.

The school was forced to close, and Murphy, a marketing specialist, had nowhere to live. Morehouse put him and 30 other students in a hotel. He is now plotting his next steps, with a debt of $ 88,000 on him.

"I can't sweeten fear," said the 28-year-old New Jersey native. "I am someone who likes to have a plan. Sometimes it is difficult to sleep. I told my dean that it is like a nightmare that never ends."

Some graduates have managed to find work despite reduced opportunities. After graduating from Morehouse, Grant Bennett will return to the high-tech firm in Silicon Valley, where he interned last year.

"I am to blame for the survivor," he said. "I see a lot of friends fighting and I feel very comfortable knowing that I have something."

He is definitely one of the lucky ones. Historically, college graduates entering the workforce during a recession have faced setbacks that can last a decade or more.

It's a "scary,quot; time to look for a first job, said Jesse Rothstein, a senior economist in the Obama administration who teaches public policy and economics in Berkeley. "If you don't get a good job when you start, it hurts not only now but for years to come."

In the short term, young graduates are more likely to be unemployed or settle for a job with lower wages. They often miss out on valuable training that can set them on a career path, and once the economy recovers, they have permanently lower jobs and earnings, Rothstein found in a study published last year on the impact of the 2008 recession. in college graduates.

Whether the Class of 2020 will face long-term setbacks depends on the severity of the recession and the speed of the economic recovery, he said. The longer it lasts, the worse the damage.

While struggling to find work, Tyler Lyson is considering leaving Berkeley to move into his cheaper Post Falls, Idaho home, even though it would feel like he was giving up on his dreams.

When he was a teenager, he saw his family lose everything in the recession. Her father's construction business collapsed and the family had to abandon their foreclosed home so quickly that they dumped almost everything they owned into a well and set it on fire.

"I saw everything go up in smoke, everything we had," said Lyson. "Since then, I knew I needed to go to college and have something to turn to."

