Fans available, ICU beds between benchmarks to determine if Los Angeles County can continue to relax restrictions – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles County public health officials Friday unveiled the key indicators they are examining to determine if they can continue to facilitate the safer home orders generated by COVID-19 and reopen more businesses.

There were 962 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday and 47 new deaths. It increases the county total to 36,259 cases and the number of deaths to 1,755.

Currently, 1,733 people are hospitalized with coronavirus. 25% of them are in ICU beds and 16% in ventilators.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for Los Angeles County, said she was "encouraged,quot; that the growth rate of cases and the number of hospitalizations were stable.

"As we continue to see the slight decreases in the number of people who are hospitalized over the past week and a half, we are encouraged," said Ferrer.

282,000 people have been tested in Los Angeles County, and 11 percent tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: California to Cut Billions in Spending, Forecasts 22% Drop in Revenue

Ferrer announced that the county will begin Friday to publish its online recovery panel to the public. That dashboard provides benchmarks the county must meet before it can gradually reduce restrictions.

"This dashboard tracks our current status on important data indicators that assesses our progress in continuing to decrease the spread of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County," said Ferrer. "We are using this information to guide us on how and when it is wise to relax additional restrictions so that we can reopen more businesses across the county."

%MINIFYHTML5127b4b2c1d95de464bd4c922c6eb33e17%

Ferrer said the board looks at two categories: how capable is Los Angeles County in reducing spread and how effective is it in reducing spread.

Under the capacity banner, there are five daily measurements:

Daily, at least 10% of ICU beds throughout the county are available.

The total number of fans available in the county is at least 20%.

The number of hospitals with a supply of personal protective equipment for 15 days or more is greater than 60%.

90% of all recently reported cases are followed up within one day of being referred to LACDPH for investigation.

The county offers at least 15,000 coronavirus tests daily.

Under the effective flag, there are four daily measures:

Average daily deaths have decreased or been stable for 14 days.

That average number of hospitalized patients is decreasing or remains stable.

Ensure that 90% of nursing homes are able to offer testing to staff and residents.

Tracking deaths by race, ethnicity, and community poverty levels to ensure there are no increases in some groups.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger reported that officials from the cities of Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster, in northern Los Angeles County, asked if they could receive permission to relax their restrictions. earlier than the rest of the county because of the fewer cases they are seeing there.

%MINIFYHTML5127b4b2c1d95de464bd4c922c6eb33e18%

"I think it is important that cities are able to meet their own benchmarks and reopen safely so that they do not rely solely on the county," said Barger. "I have asked the county attorney and the public health department to provide an analysis on any variations that allow cities, if possible, in Los Angeles county to meet their own benchmarks and move to the next stage of reopening. "