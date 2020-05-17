Faced with a barrage of Trump attacks, Joe Biden chooses to look the other way

In a return to his old form of fighting last week, President Donald Trump suggested that his electoral rival, Joe Biden, go to prison for an unspecified crime that he described as "the greatest political crime in the history of our country."

In response, Biden did nothing, holding himself quiet for hours after Trump's interview aired on Fox Business Network Thursday, until the Democratic candidate's alleged campaign finally sent out a tweet.

"There is nothing that the American people cannot achieve when we are together: a nation united in purpose," he said.

The cheery non sequitur underscored a central presumption of Biden's senior team as they entered a new phase of the presidential campaign, marked by hourly offensives by one of the most accomplished political boxers in U.S. history, who now enjoys the highest Modern era electoral cash advantage.

Aware of what Trump is preparing to shoot at him, Biden's advisers describe themselves as dead against being provoked by his provocations or engaging with him on his terms. Voters will decide the elections, they believe, in response to the crisis that is now plaguing the nation, not the spectacle of Trump's Twitter feed.

Trump's most explosive volleys have been dismissed by them as distractions, at least so far, even as Trump's attacks on competition and the former vice president's economic record arouse more concern and response.

"The context of this career is different from anything anyone has experienced since probably 1932," said Anita Dunn, senior strategist for the Biden campaign. "The question the American people will be asked in 2020 will be: Who do you trust as you enter this new phase of this nation's history?"

Some of Biden's top advisers have gone even further, predicting that Trump's tactics of adopting false conspiracy theories and sparking controversial hurricanes could backfire, given an unemployment rate of close to 20 percent and a viral pandemic that has already it has killed almost 90,000.

“The public is really focused on what matters in these elections. And they are not being dragged into secondary problems and they are not being dragged into manufactured problems, "said Mike Donilon, chief strategist for the Biden campaign." It is too serious. So I think Trump is risking a real problem by trying to take the conversation to a place where the country knows that this is not at stake. "

It is a gamble that the top advisers to the Trump campaign are happy to accept. After more than two months of mixed messages and an inconsistent strategy, Trump chose the second week of May to finally launch his campaign with all his power against Biden, attacking his record, integrity and mental acuity with a media bombardment anchored by some $ 10 million in television commercials in the key states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, Iowa, and North Carolina. Trump has focused extensively on Pennsylvania and Florida in recent conversations with political advisers, who met him in the Oval Office last week.

Pro-Trump ads on electoral battlefields now outnumber Democratic ads for the first time this year, by a margin of about 2 to 1 from the beginning of the month, according to Democratic advertising tracking data provided to The Washington Post. And that's just part of the effort that Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale calls "omnichannel," a reference to the scope of his delivery systems, which include online advertising, social media posts, phone banking, and an extensive operation. substitute.

On Facebook, the Trump campaign released new ads calling Biden a "corrupt GREAT GOVERNMENT SOCIALIST," and others attacking his gun and immigration record. A set of digital advertisements portrays the former vice president as a puppet by Chinese President Xi Jingping, and other Biden photo shoots as a spoon-fed invalid in a nursing home with the title "Too Old?"

Trump's allies and advisers are likely to criticize Biden on other unproven charges, such as allegations of women and mental disabilities. The president's son Donald Trump Jr. posted an image Saturday on Instagram that showed a crocodile calling Biden a pedophile, an unsubstantiated allegation. In emojis, the young Trump indicated that the image seemed funny to him.

Among the other messages that the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign have proven in polls: Biden's support for the nuclear deal with Iran, his boast of wanting to get rid of fossil fuels, his vote for the American Free Trade Agreement del Norte and its support for access to health insurance for undocumented immigrants. They have also proven attacks on Biden family members who earn money while holding public office, their vote for the Iraq War, their personal wealth, and their tendency to stumble over their words.

Among the attacks that have been best probed, advisers say: hit him in China, NAFTA, support for the green New Deal and Iran.

Parscale and his team tested positive messages about Trump and did not get the same results, according to people familiar with the campaign tests. But there are some limits on how well some of the attacks might work. After voters in the RNC's 17-state poll received an avalanche of negative statements about Biden, the Democrat still won 1 percent over Trump, compared to 3 percent before hearing the statements, a familiar official said. with the survey. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the findings.

An adviser said of Trump: "We are testing whether he still has the incredible ability to get people to vote for him and say they can't take it."

The sheer volume of attacks is part of the strategy, an effort to overwhelm a Biden campaign that is still taking hold after an almost permanent start at the end of the Democratic primary.

"They have no choice but to take some of these things. They don't have the war chest or structural organization to fight a multi-front battle," said Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign. "If they say their strategy is to take punch after punch and that's their plan, I'm not sure who is buying that."

Talking points distributed Tuesday by the Trump campaign to surrogates asked them to criticize Biden for his support for China to join the World Trade Organization, opposing "strong trade actions,quot; against China and the indictment without evidence of Biden's son Hunter took $ 1.5. billion China. (Young Biden was involved in a Chinese investment effort during his father's time as vice president, but there is no public evidence that the fund has attracted so much investment or that young Biden has benefited to that extent.)

Similar scripts were delivered to Trump's army of base volunteers, who have been bombarding key states with phone calls and text messages, according to a campaign official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the strategy.

Trump and his advisers see scorched earth as the way to win. Campaign advisor Bill Stepien has recounted that others were at the Trump Tower on the day of the 2016 election and told the president that his approval rating was 38 percent, and Trump still believed he would win.

At the same time, Trump has personally taken the lead in attacking Biden from the White House, even as he simultaneously denies that Biden is the focus of his campaign.

"I am not running against Sleepy Joe Biden. It is not even a factor," Trump tweeted Saturday. "I am running against the radical left, the Democrats at Do Nothing and its partner, the real opposition party, the fake news media. from Lamestream! "

Over the past week, he questioned Biden's ability to act as a candidate and clung to a recently declassified document showing that Biden was one of 16 officials who requested the unmasking of a person who turned out to be Trump's first national security adviser, after his The conversation with the Russian ambassador was caught in interceptions gathered as part of a foreign intelligence operation after the 2016 election.

The same document says standard procedures were followed during unmasking, which occurs in all administrations, including that of Trump, if senior officials can demonstrate that they need to know the names of Americans or legal residents who interact with aliens attacked by spy agencies. However, Trump has alleged that Biden's actions are part of a criminal conspiracy to undermine his incoming administration, which he has called "Obamagate."

Many Democratic strategists, including those outside the Biden campaign, have warned that the attacks are tangential and should be ignored. "Vote," former President Barack Obama tweeted in an apparent retort of a word to the attack, which Biden echoed with the phrase, "What he said."

"If I were them, I would be as quiet as a church mouse," said Jefrey Pollock, a Democratic pollster who has been working with independent groups to help defeat Trump. "Getting involved with an arsonist will only light your house on fire."

Within the Biden campaign, Trump's attacks raise the greatest concern that could erode Biden's position as a person better able than the president to help the country recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign has responded to Trump's attacks on China, using the president's own words to argue in digital videos that Trump is too welcoming. And advisers have become aware of the Trump campaign's fixation on Biden's mental competition.

Biden also launched an economic policy attack on Trump's coronavirus response, taking advantage of the populist economic arguments that Biden has embraced in past campaigns.

"Trump and his administration are conducting what is now the largest corporate financial bailout in the history of the United States in a way that is systematically manipulated in favor of big business, the wealthy and the financial sector, and against workers and middle class families. " advised a campaign memo from Biden to the substitutes on May 8.

The campaign has also focused on healthcare, a significant weakness for Trump, according to internal and external polls.

Biden's campaign has also been playing its own branding game, seeking to build a brand identity online with a "campaign code,quot; of inclusion, empathy and kindness, words not associated with Trump's more aggressive style. The campaign videos make jokes about the candidate's love for ice cream and aviator sunglasses.

His advisers have also been encouraged by internal and public polls showing Biden with advantages in key personal attributes and a much more favorable rating among voters than the last Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, at this time in 2016.

A CNN poll released last week found that Biden had a 12-point lead over Trump on the question of whether the candidate "cares about people like you,quot;, a 15-point lead for being "honest and trustworthy,quot; and a lead of 17 points. in uniting the country, not dividing it. Biden followed Trump by three points in a question about who had the wit and stamina to be president. Trump's internal polls have shown similar numbers.

While there is no certainty that those numbers will stay above Trump's bombing to come, Biden and those working to elect him believe that much of it would be better to ignore.

"By the end of next week they will be done with this and move on to the next thing, which is Beijing Biden or whatever," said Rick Wilson, a Trump enemy and Republican consultant. "Biden's campaign should only take one thing into account: each re-election is a referendum on the incumbent."