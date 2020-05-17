Eva Mendes shows her wild makeover of her daughters

Eva MendesI just got a beautiful makeover.

This weekend, the 46-year-old actress visited Instagram to share a selfie of her makeup made by her own daughters. Esmeralda Amada Gosling and Amanda Lee Gosling.

Her daughters gave her a colorful and wild makeover perfect for spring. "They've won," Mendes captioned his selfie.

While Mendes does not advertise her life with her daughters and her husband Ryan Gosling, it is always sweet when you share fragments of your life together.

In April, the actress realized why she keeps her family life private and secret.

"During these times, I am so confused about what to post, so I am going to post things that move me in the hope that they will also move you. Since I don't post my about immediate family, and it feels so bad to post about the work, here you are, "he shared on Instagram, along with a photo of a painting. "One of my favorite works of art from one of my favorite artists, René Magritte. I have always loved this one and I find it especially relevant now. Send so much love."