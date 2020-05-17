Eva Mendes shows her wild makeover of her daughters

Eva Mendes / Instagram
Eva MendesI just got a beautiful makeover.
This weekend, the 46-year-old actress visited Instagram to share a selfie of her makeup made by her own daughters. Esmeralda Amada Gosling and Amanda Lee Gosling.
Her daughters gave her a colorful and wild makeover perfect for spring. "They've won," Mendes captioned his selfie.
While Mendes does not advertise her life with her daughters and her husband Ryan Gosling, it is always sweet when you share fragments of your life together.
In April, the actress realized why she keeps her family life private and secret.
"During these times, I am so confused about what to post, so I am going to post things that move me in the hope that they will also move you. Since I don't post my about immediate family, and it feels so bad to post about the work, here you are, "he shared on Instagram, along with a photo of a painting. "One of my favorite works of art from one of my favorite artists, René Magritte. I have always loved this one and I find it especially relevant now. Send so much love."
However, in the comments, a fan asked why she doesn't post to her family and husband Gosling.
"Hello! I've always had a clear limit when it comes to my man and my children," replied the mother of two. "I will talk about them, of course, with limits, but I will not publish photos of our daily life. And since my children are still very young and do not understand what it means to publish their image, I do not have their consent. And I will not publish their image until that they are old enough to give me my consent. "
As for why she maintains her marriage to The notebook Private actor Mendes shared that "it just works for us this way."
This was not the first time that Mendes took the time to clear the air in his comment section.
Earlier this month, the New York & Company designer responded to a comment that referred to her as a "single mother,quot; and that Gosling does not appear to "help,quot; her raise her daughters.
Gracefully, Mendes replied: "I love women. I am a girl of girls. I love to connect with women. That is mainly the reason why I have this page. So when I say that I am a & # 39; tired mom & # 39; and I want to connect with other & # 39; tired moms & # 39; is not about excluding parents or other caregivers who do so much. It's just that I connect with other women, but in no way devalues what potatoes do "
She continued: "And why I don't talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father is because I keep that part private. I don't want to involve him or how he's a father because I don't feel comfortable crossing that limit that I have set for myself I feel like it's better if he continues to reveal what I'm comfortable with but not involving him or my children too much. It's not about being cautious or strange, it's about staying private in a public space. Does it make sense? I hope Yes. Because this is my honest answer and I really love connecting with you women. "
