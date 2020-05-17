Eva Marcille praises Mike Sterling, who fights for equality

Eva Marcille publicly praises her husband, Mike Sterling, on social media. He has been fighting for equality for a long time and his wife could not be more proud. Look at the message he posted on his IG account along with a video.

‘Facts American blacks absolutely understand it on both sides. Post @miketsterling frequently The scales of justice are unbalanced, but with people like you @miketsterling fighting for equality makes the truth easier to bear. Eva ’Eva captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘This is the truth. I was attacked at my job on April 9 and called the police and the 911 operator keeps asking my complexion, if it wasn't for God's mercy I would have died right there, the police didn't show up until people almost killed me, they beat me up a lot Now I have to go to the doctor for my eyes. The police don't really care about blacks. "

Another follower said, "He is a great inspiration. He woke up unapologetically," and someone else posted this: "God is taking the family by stealing to a level they don't know the wind of glory." Bless God. "

Someone else said: ‘The justice system needs reform. Justice is supposed to be blind, not partial and racist. Eve, please ask your husband to help the young woman on the A,amp;E show accused of innocence or guilt. His lawyers were horrible and did not represent his right. Now he is in prison for 60 years for a crime he did not commit. I cry just thinking about her in prison missing her children. "

Another follower posted this: ‘Thank you @miketsterling for standing up for justice and fighting on our behalf. May God continue to protect you and your family. "

A commenter said: Cuando When you don't depend on @bravotv for a Check !!!! Yes sir @miketsterling yes ".

Eva made headlines not too long ago when she shared a clip on her social media account in which she is dining with the whole family. Her children and Michael Sterling's are like living dolls, and fans can't get enough of them.



