Elvis Presley's Graceland to reopen after coronavirus closes – Up News Info

Elvis Presley's iconic fate, known as Graceland, will reopen on May 21 after closing on March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans of the King will be able to enjoy the Memphis mansion, but with new health and safety protocols.

Staff will wear face covers and visitors will be encouraged to do the same. In addition, the tourist destination has established a list of protocols to keep employees and visitors safe. Temperature checks will be performed, employees will have frequent breaks to wash their hands, and hand sanitizer will be available to everyone.

The capacity of the tour of the mansion will be reduced to 25% and the transfers, restaurants and interior and exterior seats will operate at half their capacity. In addition, there will be continuous commercial grade cleaning as well as disinfecting UV light wands.

Those wishing to visit Graceland are encouraged to purchase their tickets and parking passes in advance to avoid the line.

The park receives between 500,000 and 750,000 visitors a year. The news comes ahead of "Elvis Week" in August, which commemorates Presley's death with a candlelight vigil procession.