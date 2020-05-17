Ed Oliver de Bills arrested, charged with DWI, illegally carrying a weapon

Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver is the last NFL player to be in trouble with the law this offseason as he was arrested Saturday night in his hometown of Houston and charged with driving in state drunk and illegally carrying a weapon.

Oliver is being held in the Montgomery County Jail after being detained on State Highway 242.

According to the police report, Oliver, 22, was driving with "an open beer between his legs,quot; and "looked nervous." A Montgomery County deputy administered a sobriety test, which Oliver failed, although the deputy said he thought Oliver might have been affected by something other than alcohol. A search of his vehicle revealed a gun but not drugs.

After failing the test, Oliver was transported to Kingswood Hospital for a mandatory blood draw and then taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where charges were brought for drunk driving and illegally carrying a gun.

Police received a 911 call about Oliver's erratic driving just before 9 p.m. On Saturday from another motorist, who reported that a white Ford Superduty pickup truck pulling a trailer with a "dune buggy,quot; was heading west in the state highway 242 construction area and was "failing to maintain a lane and I was driving dangerously in the 45 mph construction zone. "

"We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information," the Bills said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Oliver was the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and had a productive rookie season for the Bills last year with 43 tackles and five sacks.