Dwayne Johnson is "very proud,quot; of her daughter Simone after signing with WWE

WWE fans remember Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson as one of the biggest stars the brand has ever seen, and now his family's legacy of struggle will continue thanks to his 18-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandre. Johnson recently appeared on Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallon, and was thrilled that his daughter is following in his footsteps and signed with the company that made him a household name.

On February 10, WWE announced that they had officially signed Simone and that she had begun her training at the Performance Center in Florida. This makes her the first fourth-generation star in sports history, as her "High Chief,quot; great-grandfather Peter Maivia and her late grandfather Rocky Johnson are in the Hall of Fame. Of course, his father was also a 10-time WWE world champion.

Speaking to Fallon, Johnson revealed that Simone has already signed his contract and that leaves him speechless.

"First of all, what an honor it is that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but, more importantly, following in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she really wants to create and open her own path, which is so important," Johnson said.

the Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle Star is the father of three children and shares Simone with his ex-wife, Dany García. Johnson also revealed during the interview that Simon is now the youngest WWE signer in company history, and that he has been working toward this goal for two years.

"She is 18 years old now, at 16 she was working her ** off silently under the radar, in the ring being thrown, you know all the bumps and bruises that accompany professional wrestling," Johnson said. "But she put up with it and I am so proud of her."

Simone and dad Dwayne Johnson pic.twitter.com/bBBKgtYNVj – Ronel (@ Ronel81900745) May 17, 2020

After WWE announced that they signed Simone, she said in a statement what "the world,quot; means to her, and knowing that her family has a special connection to the fight makes it "really special." Simone added that she is grateful for the opportunity, not only to fight but to continue her family's legacy.

WWE Executive Vice President Paul "Triple H,quot; Levesque says Simone Johnson's "unbridled passion and drive,quot; earned him a coveted training spot with elite athletes. Not only do you have a chance to cultivate and show your passion for WWE at the Performance Center, but you will also continue the tradition of your amazing family while creating your own impact.



