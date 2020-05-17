Dozens of aftershocks continue to shake western Nevada – Up News Info San Francisco

TONOPAH, Nevada (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Dozens of aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 4.6 to 2.5 continued to shake an area near the California-Nevada border on Saturday after the state's largest earthquake since 1954.

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake, with an epicenter in a remote area 36 miles west of Tonopah, rocked local residents at 4:03 a.m. PDT Friday.

Since the area is so remote, the damage was very limited, but the rocking motion was enough to create a big rift on United States 95, the main road between Las Vegas and Reno, closing the highway. No injuries were reported.

According to the Nevada Seismology Laboratory at the University of Nevada-Reno, northern Nevada and the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada have been active with a series of earthquakes and aftershocks since March, when a magnitude 4.5 tremor shook the Prison area Hill southeast of Carson City and dozens of aftershocks continued for several days.

"This is the largest earthquake in Nevada since the 1954 Fairview Peak (magnitude 7.1) and Dixie Valley (magnitude 6.8) earthquakes, basically ending a 66-year streak of earthquakes in the M6 ​​midrange," Graham Kent, Nevada director Seismology laboratory said.

Six aftershocks greater than magnitude 4.5 occurred in the hour after the main shock on May 15, the largest being of magnitude 5.1 approximately 23 minutes after the main tremor. Seismologists said initial replication forecasts estimate that there is a 4% chance of a replication greater than magnitude 6.5 in the week following this event.

USGS research geologist Dr. Kate Scharer put the risk of a larger earthquake close to 10 percent over the next week. She said Friday's earthquake occurred in an east-west cross fault very similar to last year's Ridgecrest tremor.

At Ridgecrest, a magnitude 6.4 was followed by a 7.1 and a series of aftershocks on July 4. The earthquakes and aftershocks not only disrupted daily life in and around the city, but also ceased most operations at the massive China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station, 325 miles southwest of Fallon.

Researchers at the Nevada Seismology Laboratory said Friday's earthquake region is an active seismic area. The earthquake was the largest in the region since a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in 1934 approximately 24 miles northwest and a magnitude 6.8 earthquake of 1932 approximately 30 miles north, and experienced a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in 2013.

According to the USGS, the tremor of the largest Tonopah earthquake was felt as far away as Oakland, San José, and other communities in East and South Bay.

Several people in Fresno reported that the lights were swaying and that the shaking woke them up.

Look at this, my chandelier was swinging so hard that it hit the pipes of my loft in the Southwest Pacific building. This was filmed moments after the earthquake! https://t.co/HgOKm0WxK3 pic.twitter.com/ygv7vFeyAo %MINIFYHTMLc04efe23e48d07e2e308d544ff11661815% – LanceCardoza (@CardozaLance) May 15, 2020

Across the region, residents turned to Twitter to respond to the earthquake.

@NVEarthquakes whoa! I just felt a #earthquake in Reno – René CoastWest Coast, USA USA (@IAmReneWhyte) May 15, 2020

This was 6 minutes AFTER the earthquake as felt in Sparks. (Cheers is in the background). pic.twitter.com/3tQj3FWt5a – Tammie Hefty (@tammiehefty) May 15, 2020

The entire city woke up to an earthquake last night. So far, this is the worst damage we are aware of. Highway north of us where it happened. Expect delays.

📷 Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office pic.twitter.com/x4WynWpMfX – Tonopah Nevada (@TonopahNevada) May 15, 2020

The earthquake was felt "extensively," USGS spokesman Paul Laustsen told CNN.

"There have been almost 8,000 reports of,quot; Did you feel it? "With people logging into the USGS to report it," said Laustsen.

Esmeralda County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Stritenberger felt the main earthquake and it was the largest he has ever experienced, he said.

"You can't drive north and south around the 89 mile marker," Stritenberger said. "According to the people who called him, he is very bad."

Keith Hasty was working at the Super 7 service station on Main Street in Tonopah and told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the earthquake shook his store.

"It really shook a lot of groceries off the shelves," Hasty said.

He said he had not heard of any damage, but the tremor scared local residents.

"We have many locals who say their televisions were shaking, they felt it," Hasty told the newspaper. "I haven't heard of any damage. My boss just called and said his garage shook."

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten. The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.