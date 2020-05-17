Dozen A-10 planes and hundreds of Idaho guards head to Southwest Asia – Upnews Info

The Idaho Air National Guard recently dispatched one of the largest deployments in the state's history, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like almost a dozen 124 A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraftth Fighter Wing, based at Gowen Field, departed for Southwest Asia in support of combat operations.

"This is what our people signed up for and are excited about the opportunity to respond to the nation's call," 124th Operations Group Commander Col. Matt McGarry said, according to a press release. “This aircraft is built to support troops on the ground, be it the Army or the Marine Corps in contact with the enemy, or to protect the fallen Airmen; they mainly lead us to an air-ground purpose. "

More than 400 troops will be deployed at various locations in Southwest Asia for up to 180 days, representing the second largest deployment in the wing's history.

According to a recent service press release, members of the Gowen Field-based 124th Fighter Wing and 190th Fighter Squadron will continue to deploy throughout the spring and summer in support of Operations Freedom's Inherent Sentiment and Resolution .

KLEW previously reported that Governor Little visited Gowen Field and addressed these men and women as they prepared to deploy.

"It means a lot to our Airmen, he is our Commander in Chief and sending our Airmen this morning was exceptional," said Colonel Smith.

They are now ready to serve and provide air support in various areas of Southwest Asia.

"We have so few planes, but all of those airmen, each of those airmen has a line and is attached to the mission," he said. "It takes each one of them for this to happen."