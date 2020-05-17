DJ Eric Prydz slapped with divorce papers by his wife

The creator of hits & # 39; Call on Me & # 39; and his wife Sofie call their relationship while filing for divorce after two children and nearly five years of marriage.

Swedish DJ Eric prydzThe marriage ended after his wife Sofie filed for divorce.

According to TMZ.com, Hitmaker's spouse "Call on Me" filed documents seeking their legal separation on April 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple was married for almost five years and they share two children.

Eric and Sofie were married on July 17, 2015 and she mentions February 20 as the date of separation.

The Scandinavian star's wife is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple's nine-year-old daughter and six-year-old son, as well as spousal support, as agreed in a prenuptial agreement.