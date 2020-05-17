Disney Springs Center Establishes Reopening Protocols – Up News Info

New health and safety measures and operational changes will be implemented for the reopening:

Parking and entrances: During the initial phase, guests will be directed to park in the Orange and Lime Garages garages. All surface lots will be closed. There will also be reduced tickets to Disney Springs, now at four locations: Orange and Lime garages, along with the Plaza Boulevard Hotel footbridge and ride-share location.

Appropriate facial coatings: All guests 3 years of age and older, along with cast members and third party employees involved in operations, must wear a suitable mask while visiting Disney Springs. "This is an important part of protecting both our guests and our cast," wrote Simon. "Please make sure you have plenty of face covers for you and your group before you arrive as you will need to wear them on your nose and mouth at all times (except when sitting at a dining table)."

Temperature detections: All must undergo temperature controls. As directed by the health authorities, anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more will be directed to an additional location for further examination and assistance. Those who again measure 100.4 degrees or more will not be able to enter, nor will those of their group. "I encourage you to check your and your group's temperatures before you leave the house, as an added precautionary measure," Simon wrote.

Physical distance and capacity measurements: Disney Springs will limit the number of guests visiting the property, as well as within each location. Additionally, the marks on the ground will help promote proper spacing when queuing is necessary, Simon said. "We will also add physical barriers in selected locations where it is difficult to maintain physical distance."

Cleaning: The park will increase cleaning and disinfection procedures in high traffic areas such as elevators and escalators, handrails, benches, tables, handles, restrooms, and more. "We will also have handwashing and hand sanitizer stations available, and we encourage you to use them frequently."

Cashless transactions: Disney recommends using cashless payment options whenever possible, including debit cards, credit cards, and Disney gift cards. "You can also opt for contactless payment options or use cash to purchase a Disney gift card at the Welcome Center and select product locations," said Simon.

Disney employees will go through what is described as "new and extensive training." Some will walk through Disney Springs to explain our new procedures and answer any questions.

"Everything we are doing during this unprecedented time is at the service of our guests, our cast members and our third operational participants, who will also follow these new guidelines at their locations," wrote Simon. “We are constantly monitoring conditions and best practices, and we continue to learn every day from health and government authorities. As a result, our operational changes and security measures may change from time to time as circumstances evolve. We want to offer all the Disney magic you know and love for sure, as always, our top priority. "