Did Michael Jordan have the flu in the 'Flu Game'?

For much of his NBA career, Michael Jordan not only appeared to be the best player on the court at any given time, but he was also completely foolproof.

However, that was only half the truth before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals matchup against the Jazz. A visibly ill Jordan acted for life in what would become known as the "Flu Game." It was one of the defining moments of his career.

"The big story here tonight: the story about Michael Jordan's physical condition," said play-by-play commentator Marv Albert before the game. "This is Jordan arriving two hours ago. He is suffering from flu-like symptoms. "

In fact, cameras showed Jordan like fans have never seen him before: sweating profusely, whether he leaned back in his chair or bent over his knees on the court. When he was not playing (he played 44 minutes), he drank liquids, kept an ice pack around his neck, and covered his head with a towel.

As sick as Jordan was, there was no way he wasn't going to give up all he had for this particular game – the series was tied 2-2 with the game in Salt Lake City. A loss here would have meant the Bulls would have to win two games in a row, including in Game 7 on the Jazz's home court. And so, he scored 38 points on 13-of-27 shooting, adding seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in the 90-88 victory.

Details of his incredible performance include a 17-point explosion in the second quarter (which helped erase a 16-point deficit) and a 3-go-ahead in the closing seconds to give the Bulls an advantage that never gave up.

The image of Jordan collapsing into Scottie Pippen's arms as the two leave the court became an indelible part of Jordan's legacy.

Jordan said after the game (via NBA.com): “I almost played pass out. I went in and I was almost dehydrated, and it was all just to win a basketball game. I couldn't breathe. My energy level was really low. Her mouth was very dry. They started giving me Gatorade, and I thought about IV. "

But did Jordan even have the flu?

In 2013, his personal trainer Tim Grover revealed what he believes to be the real cause of Jordan's disease: food poisoning.

"Yes, 100 percent poisoned by (the 'Flu Game')," Grover said on TrueHoop TV (via ESPN). "Everyone called it 'Flu Play', but we sat there and we were in the room, we were in Park City, Utah, in a hotel. Room service stopped at 9 o'clock. And He was hungry, and we couldn't really find any other place to eat, so we asked … I said, 'Hey, the only thing I could find is a pizzeria.' He said, 'Okay, Ask for pizza. We had been there for a while, so everyone knows which hotel … I mean, Park City (didn't have) many hotels back then. Everyone knew where we were staying.

"So we order a pizza, they come to deliver it, five men come to deliver this pizza. And I just … I take the pizza and tell them, I said, 'I have a bad feeling about this.' ; I said, "I have a bad feeling about this." Of everyone in the room, he was the only one who ate. No one else … Then, at 2 in the morning, I got a call to my Room. I come to the room, he's curled up, he's curled up in the fetal position. We're looking at him. We found the team doctor at the time. And immediately I said, "It's food poisoning." Guaranteed. Not the flu. "

(That's an opinion that Jordan's teammate Ron Harper also shared, according to Phil Jackson in this 2012 interview.)

Another more extravagant explanation for Jordan's flu-like symptoms: They were simply the symptoms of a hangover. That "theory,quot; comes from Jalen Rose, who allegedly told that story at a college party in Bloomington, Indiana, after watching a game between Michigan and Indiana.

This is the most unlikely of the three explanations, although, as "The Last Dance,quot; reminds us, Jordan was not afraid to mix things up before games. (Remember when he went to Atlantic City before Game 2 of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals with his team down 1-0 against the Knicks)?

Regardless of the cause of Jordan's symptoms, one thing is certain: He suffered a lot in that game, but not as much as he made the Jazz suffer.