Denver's foreign form reinvented the opening of the gallery for the pandemic era

Artists and merchants have resorted to extreme measures in the past two months, doing everything they can to keep the art business thriving during the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying economic shutdown. With galleries and museums closed for the good of the community, the usual ways of bringing the product to people have been erased.

The big action has been online, of course, with regional galleries, such as VisionsWest and Mirada Fine Art, employing advanced software to recreate the gallery experience virtually. Others, like Walker Fine Art, offer video tours of their exhibits. There have been dozens of artist talks, Q,amp;A, and demos delivered through social media channels, all designed to keep the energy flowing.

And because the experience of viewing art is simply not the same on a computer screen, or, sorry to say, even up close, there have been valiant efforts to put painting and sculpture in front of real human eyes that they can. meet them. Uptown Leon Gallery has a very large facility located in its store on busy 17th Avenue. The artist collective known as ZEEL opened a show last week in the windows of a new, unoccupied retail space on Platte Street in LoHi.

In what will one day become a legend, downtown K Contemporary rented a traveling billboard trailer and spent a few days driving expanded versions of the artists' work through the streets of Denver and Boulder.

These efforts have ranged from brave to foolish. Each part has kept a spirit alive, though none of that has offered the kind of deep connection between the object and the viewer that makes art so crucial to our lives. Looking at the art through a sheet of glass, squinting and pretending not to see your own inevitable reflection on the transparent panel just doesn't work. It has been a sterile and detached experience.

That is unlikely to change this week as galleries begin to reopen with restrictions and a bit of paranoia. Good luck communicating with a beautiful oil landscape, while new rules on masks and distance and closed doors and observation appointments lurk in the background.

All of this extensive context above is to show how desperate the art world is to develop a new way to display their products, and to highlight how fabulous, bizarre and wonderfully successful the live opening of the new Foreign Form artist exhibition this week was. pass. made sculptures turned out to be.

If there is a blueprint for everyone in the commercial gallery world on how to move forward, this could be it.

With its gallery and retail store still closing, the Foreign Form team knew that their show, with the work of 40 international creators, was in danger of sinking, so they developed a dazzling, high-tech online multimedia presentation. , and turned into an event The hour-long presentation turned into a combination of an elegantly produced fashion show and a boost of low-end QVC products. Art rotated on a rotating pedestal that allows 3D viewing of objects while jazz is easily played in the background. A narrator presented each piece and the artists appeared in video clips talking about its process.

In the end, viewers were invited to linger to enjoy a full set of live music from Los Angeles DJ Illo Illo. It was the first time I had felt a real thrill for new art in months, and I want more, and long after the pandemic ends.

To be clear, neither Foreign Form nor its exposition are conventional in the current art scene. Foreign Form is a provider of hybrid art that describes itself as "somewhere between a concept store, an art gallery, and a cultural center." This particular show is on the high concept side with artists offering custom versions of a popular (and super cute) collectible toy called Minky, which is made by the ultra-modern company known as Blamo.

The standard Minky is a 7½-inch-tall ape-like creature, hand carved from pod wood. Minky has big ears, a blank look, and an ambiguous genre, and sells for $ 160 on the Blamo website.

But Foreign Form invited the artists to endorse Minky, to use whatever materials and decorations they wanted to turn a consumer product into something more like a work of art.

The artists got away with the jumpsuit, adding paint and designing costumes, wearing doodads and carving designs.

Some went to extremes. Talia Migliaccio from Santa Fe charred her Minky over an open flame and used a process that uses dirt and beeswax to coat her with pointy tattoo patterns (priced at $ 444). Jaime Molina of Denver transformed his specimen into a kind of futuristic explorer, outfitting the toy with an astronaut helmet and a small embroidered flag to plant in new worlds ($ 1,200). Los Angeles artist Hans Valor cut, carved, punctured and reassembled his in a work lamp ($ 2,700). Tony Farfalla of Brooklyn made a mold of Minky and recreated it as a porcelain replica adorned with gold leaf (again, $ 444).

The virtual show was produced by the three Foreign Form partners: Jason Siegel, Sammy Steen and Mike Delaney, and was powered by special effects from the very talented creative company based in Denver called the FRNDS Agency. (You can still watch it online, at any time.)

Minky's show worked for various reasons. It was cool and kind of an adventure. It was also ironic, with various humorous elements and a lot of personality. It was not perfect. Seeing him still felt a bit out of the ordinary gallery opening experience, and I lacked the ability to stand shoulder to shoulder with friends, toast to work with a glass of wine, and check what other people were carrying. The running message board located on the right side of the screen allowed people to share comments about the job (but it was just too nice, lacking in intelligence and snipers, plus friends who can make openings fun).

But it was also effective in doing the job. The FRNDS Agency created an exhibition that actually featured art in a way that made it visible, understandable, and affordable. The proof: seventeen pieces sold before the night ended; Trading in the low tens of thousands of dollars took place.

In some ways, it was superior to the usual openness, where crowds can make it difficult to see art, where artists are too busy saluting and hugging to speak meaningfully about their ideas, where wine generally sucks and all that clever sniper can get of nerves

And it was risky and new.

"We didn't know what we were doing or how we were doing it," co-owner Siegel said. "We just had this idea and we're sticking with it."

Virtual openings are unlikely to replace in-person events that make galleries and museums crucial places for people to gather. Art is still being phased out, and these events are expensive to produce. Galleries, despite their polished nature, are small businesses that would have to stretch budgets without reason to create a multimedia show for six shows a year.

But it is easy to see them become a permanent element, a complement to the current way of connecting art and viewers. They are accessible to all, not intimidating and good for business. They bring people together in alternative ways and prepare the game for curators, bringing innovation and inspiration to the work.

"This opens up a whole new medium for being artistic," as Siegel says.

