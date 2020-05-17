Danville's July 4 parade will virtualize in 2020 – Up News Info San Francisco

DANVILLE (Up News Info SF) – The Danville 2020 July 4 Parade, a Contra Costa County institution for over 60 years that draws more than 30,000 people to the streets of this small town, is becoming "virtual,quot; this year in deference to the COVID -19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Kiwanis Club of San Ramon Valley, the organizer of the parade, is asking for movie clips or photos that they would like to include in a live broadcast of the parade scheduled for 10 am on July 4. There are also likely to be some live interviews and cameo appearances scheduled for that. day to accompany the presentations.

Club officials have set out to reach at least 40,000 viewers of their virtual parade.

It represents a dramatic departure from years past, when viewers would start betting on claiming privileged days of observation.

Before the parade, the city had been cracking down on the practice in recent years, not allowing personal property to be left on the road until 6 p.m. 3rd of July.

A typical Danville parade in recent years included some 125 participants, ranging from groups of military veterans, first responders, marching

gangs, vintage tractors, floats organized by local businesses and churches, various local rock bands, Scout troops, and others.

Many cities in East Bay have canceled the July 4 parades and celebrations due to on-site shelter orders related to the coronavirus and

rules against public meetings. Orinda, which hosts one of Contra Costa County's largest holiday parades, has canceled the parade and surrounding activities this year, citing the coronavirus.

Pleasant Hill, which is hosting a major parade on Independence Day, canceled that event and its post-parade celebration due to the coronavirus. El Cerrito canceled its July 4 celebration, victim of the COVID-19 pandemic and the city's budget problems.

Antioch, Martinez, Piedmont, Vallejo and Novato, among other cities, have also canceled Independence Day celebrations due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

For more information on sponsoring or participating in the Danville event, visit http://www.srvkiwanis.org/parade.