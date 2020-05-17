Dallas Woodrow Wilson High School Soccer Team Hosts Virtual Spring Game – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

It wasn't easy being a high school student this spring.

At Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, soccer head coach Tony Benedetto says he makes sure his players remain positive-minded despite the fact that they are separated due to restrictions from the coronavirus outbreak. Spring soccer practices were forced to be canceled.

"I think the main focus is on the players. As a player, you only have four years to enjoy your high school career. So even when spring is taken from you, that's difficult, "Benedetto said.

Any football coach will tell you that tough times create character.

%MINIFYHTML456c5f45b6943b9e02038a2d502ff6cd15%

Woodrow Wilson High School's soccer coaching staff practices what they preach. In these current difficult times, Benedetto's assistant coaches created video game characters for each member of the Wildcats soccer team using NCAA Football & # 39; 14.

The staff then broadcast a virtual Wildcats spring soccer game live.

And no details were omitted.

"If you watch the virtual spring game, you can hear the cheerleaders in the background, we have our own coaches announcing, and the band playing in the background," Benedetto said.

The double overtime video game contest has been a huge success for Woodrow Wilson soccer players, parents, and fans.

Benedetto says the comments have been overwhelmingly positive. "A mother texted me saying she was crying because she didn't realize how much she missed soccer," she said.

%MINIFYHTML456c5f45b6943b9e02038a2d502ff6cd16%

"Some children even asked for game statistics, as if they were playing in it," added Benedetto.