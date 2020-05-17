Cynthia Bailey shoots skin whitening rumors with her latest video

Cynthia Bailey shared a new video with her 3 mile walk. He started doing this for a few weeks and tells fans that he feels great.

Cynthia has been doing a lot of exercise outdoors during this quarantine and told her fans that this did wonders for her. Plus, she's been working with Mike Hill at home.

Check out the video he shared on his social media account.

‘I'm back on it🏃🏾‍♀️ Happy Saturday👋🏽 DO WHAT I SAY, NOT HOW I DO IT 😂 Busy week but a very productive week. I fell out of the car a couple of days, but I'm braided and ready to be cool! I just finished a wonderful 3 mile hike, and I feel amazing. I had a lifelong friend recently and he was in some kind of funk. Life is too short. Live your life all of you. Stay happy, focused and inspired. Sometimes it's easier said than done, but TRY💪🏽😘 Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘Girrrrrl Cynthia, it took EVERYTHING I HAD to walk today. I just got home not too long ago. Then I understand the fight. Congratulations to you on the launch of the book. I ordered my copy yesterday. I can't wait to have it.

A follower asked, "Are you whitening your skin?" And more commenters asked the same questions, saying that some celebrities are definitely bleaching their skin.

Cynthia answered "no,quot; and many of her diehard fans said she shouldn't have answered such a grim question.

A commenter said: ‘WOW! Is this question really necessary or do you just find the happiness of making others feel bad? "

Another follower said: ‘And I don't know why @ cynthiabailey10 responded. Silly questions don't deserve an answer. People just feel like they have a right to sit behind a keyboard and be disrespectful. "

Someone said, "I swear that the older it is, the better it looks good, the black doesn't crack."

Aside from this, Cynthia shared a message on her social media account along with a couple of photos of the heavenly Lake Bailey and fans were scared to think she could sell it.



