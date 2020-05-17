COVID-19 fears close traditional 4th of July celebrations in Piedmont – Up News Info San Francisco

PIEDMONT (Up News Info SF) – The 55th annual July 4 parade and related events in Piedmont have been canceled due to public health concerns related to the new coronavirus, city officials announced.

“As disappointing as it is to cancel one of our beloved traditions, we want to take every precaution to keep our community safe and secure.

Healthy, "Piedmont said in an ad." Hosting the parade and the party not only has the potential to violate social distancing measures, but would also put our police officers, firefighters, and many other city employees at risk. " .

%MINIFYHTML9677d9ce32c3f2b6778f90aa37bb664815%

Other cancellations include the annual park party and block parties, with the city saying it won't air on the street.

closing permits. However, officials will reconsider the street closure ban if state guidelines change.

As an alternative, the city is inviting households to participate in a Celebrate in Place competition, offering prizes for the front yards considered the best decorated on Independence Day.

%MINIFYHTML9677d9ce32c3f2b6778f90aa37bb664816%

The city's television channel KCOM is also preparing a retrospective video on the parade and party in the park, and invites residents to submit photos or videos by May 31. For more information, contact [email protected]