Coronavirus World Live Coverage: Ukraine, China, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia

The coronavirus is overturning Saudi Arabia's big dreams and easy life.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, had upset his country by recognizing that the kingdom could no longer live on oil forever. It diversified the Saudi economy by developing tourism and entertainment.
Some of the changes were amazing: women-run cars, warm welcomes for wrestling champions and international rappers, mixed gender cafes.
Michael Stephens, Middle East analyst at the Royal United Services Institute in London, He said Saudi Arabia was facing "the most difficult moment it has ever been through."
The crown prince has given no indication of scratching any specific plans. Still, Saudis accustomed to generous fuel and electricity subsidies, comfortable government jobs, and free education and health care could live less comfortably.
And while upcoming austerity measures may not have a major impact on the lives of the wealthy, they are likely to be affected in the rest of the country.
"We are really concerned," said Abdulrahman, a 52-year-old auto parts and construction materials dealer in Riyadh who, like many Saudis, asked to be identified by his first name only to speak openly about government policy. “The end suffering is for the end users. The middle and lower classes will suffer a lot for this. "
In Brazil, national confusion helped fuel the spread of the virus.
Crowded banks. Full of subway cars. Buses filled with supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, who are heading to demonstrations that require Brazilians to ignore local orders to stay home and instead follow the president's instructions to return to work.
Scenes like these reflect Brazil's conflicting response to the pandemic, a factor in the stunning display on Friday when the health minister resigned, weeks after his predecessor was fired after clashes with Mr. Bolsonaro. And the confusion has contributed to making Brazil an emerging center of the pandemic, with a daily mortality rate second only to that of the United States.
The crisis stands in stark contrast to Brazil's record of innovative and responsive responses to the healthcare challenges that have made it a model in the developing world in recent decades.
After an increase in H.I.V. In the 1990s, Brazil offered free universal treatment and pushed the pharmaceutical industry to cut costs. He threatened to ignore a Swiss pharmacist's patent for an H.I.V. drug in 2001, and did so in 2007, making its own generic version and greatly reducing H.I.V. in the country.
In 2013, Brazil greatly expanded access to preventive medical care in the poorest areas by hiring thousands of foreign doctors, most of them Cuban. And to combat a Zika outbreak in 2014, Brazil He created genetically modified mosquitoes that helped decrease the insect population, a tactic that will soon be deployed in Florida and Texas.
Nigerian fraud ring implicated in major attack on US unemployment agencies.
With states struggling to pay unemployment claims to tens of millions of Americans, a major attack that floods unemployment agencies with fraudulent claims appears to have diverted millions of dollars in payments.
Secret Service investigators said they had information involving a well-organized Nigerian fraud network, and that the stolen information, such as social security numbers, had allowed the network to file claims on behalf of people who in many cases had not lost their jobs.
Most of the fraudulent allegations have so far been concentrated in Washington state, but the evidence also pointed to similar attacks in Florida, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Wyoming.
The challenge of avoiding fraudulent claims has increased as pressure to put money in the hands of unemployed workers has increased. Unemployment offices accustomed to handling thousands of unemployment claims have been inundated with more than a million claims in recent months in more populous states.
The attacks, which the Secret Service warned could possibly target all states, could result in "potential losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars," according to a memo obtained by The New York Times.
The discovery has raised concerns that scam artists could easily exploit the jury's manipulated efforts to quickly dispense financial aid. The I.R.S. last month They documented losses of at least $ 16.9 billion due to identity theft as he rushed to hand out trillions of dollars in economic stimulus checks.
Many in Europe celebrate the reduction of blockades, even on the beach, but Germany, cautious, sees pockets of protest.
Euphoric Greeks and Frenchmen headed to the reopened beaches, keeping their umbrellas separate. Players from Germany's national soccer league competed in deserted stadiums. Italy offered its sprayed tourism industry a life preserver with plans to lift some travel restrictions.
On Saturday, many in Europe rejoiced cautiously after months of debilitating confinement, as even the countries hardest hit by the virus continued to gradually tighten restrictions.
But the relief that life was slowly moving toward an appearance of normality was tempered by continued protests in Germany, where, for the fourth consecutive weekend, small groups of thousands joined the streets across the country to protest against the measures imposed by the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The protesters, which include conspiracy theorists and right-wing extremists, but also ordinary people concerned about their jobs, remain a small but noisy minority, as seven out of 10 Germans support Merkel's handling of the pandemic.
The coronavirus, which has sickened more than 4.5 million people worldwide and has killed at least 307,3000, has plunged Europe into a economic recession not seen since the end of World War II. It has also forced European leaders to strike a delicate balance between opening their countries without inviting new waves of infections.
Italy began easing its restrictions on May 4 and announced on Saturday that it would lift travel restrictions from June 3 to open the door to renewed tourism. If there are new outbreaks of coronavirus, the government he warned, the restrictive measures could return. The country has been rescued from one of the worst outbreaks in Europe, and its latest daily death toll was 153, the lowest since it was strictly closed on March 9.
On Monday, Italy's shops, bars, restaurants, hairdressers and other businesses will reopen, with strict hygiene rules and social distancing. Religious services may also restart on Monday, and Mass can be celebrated again in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
Also on Monday Residents of Budapest, the throbbing capital of Hungary, will be able to enjoy outdoor terraces and shops, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday. Much of the rest of the country has had such freedom for almost two weeks.
Fathers who depend on surrogate mothers in Ukraine cannot travel. Up to 1,000 babies can be stranded.
Babies lie in cribs, sleeping, crying or smiling at nurses, wrapped in clean sheets and apparently well cared for, but separated from their parents as an unintended consequence of the coronavirus travel bans.
Dozens of babies born in Ukraine's burgeoning surrogacy business they have been abandoned in the country since their biological parents in the United States and other countries cannot travel to recover them after birth. For now, the agencies that organized the substitute births take care of the babies.
Authorities say at least 100 babies are already stranded and as many as 1,000 may be born before the Ukrainian travel ban on foreigners is lifted.
"We will do everything possible to unite the children with their parents," said Albert Tochilovsky, director of BioTexCom, the largest provider of surrogacy services in Ukraine, in a telephone interview.
Mr. Tochilovsky They said doctors and caregivers now live in a company hotel in Kyiv along with the babies, feeding them formula, taking them for walks, and showing parents on video calls, all while in quarantine to protect themselves against infection.
Ukraine does not count surrogacy statistics, but may lead the world in the number of surrogate births to foreign biological parents, Tochilovsky said.
A human rights official in the presidential administration, Nikolai Kuleba, has called for an end to the practice. "Ukraine is becoming an online store for the little ones," he said.
In confinement, the men of Japan learn to help at home. It will last?
For working couples, Japan's efforts to combat the coronavirus, encouraging telework and asking residents to stay indoors, have highlighted disparities in the division of domestic work that are particularly pronounced in Japanese society.
Men in Japan do fewer hours of housework and childcare than in any of the wealthiest nations in the world. In a survey conducted last year by Macromill, a market research firm, about half of Japanese working couples reported that men did 20 percent or less of housework.
But now, men who spend weekdays at home during Japan's coronavirus state of emergency are able to witness how many tasks need to be done. Women who work invisibly doing laundry, dealing with finances, and cooking meals now ask their husbands to help.
A woman, Aki Kataoka, made her point on a meticulous spreadsheet detailing her 210 daily household chores at her husband Susumu's 21, he was amazed.
Shared the spreadsheet on Twitter – writing that the couple had been in danger of obtaining a "fourteen crown,quot; – the post was shared some 21,000 times.
For some couples, the problem can be fuel: Sometimes there are discussions about who gets to sweep or help with math lessons for newcomers home. The houses are narrow and feel even smaller with everyone trapped inside. And there is little doubt that this dose of domesticity, which can end in weeks, will open men's eyes wide enough to reverse entrenched patterns.
Still, some men say they now feel closer to their families and hope that Japan's often inflexible work culture changes enough to allow them to spend more time at home even when the pandemic passes.
Summary of the United States: Barack Obama criticized the virus response in a virtual graduation speech.
On Saturday, former President Barack Obama delivered a virtual graduation speech to thousands of graduates of America's historically black colleges and universities. Not only did he offer traditionally inspired advice, but he also criticized the government's handling of a US public health crisis. In the USA, where the economy has been crushed, more than 1.4 million people have been infected and at least 88,000 have died.
"More than anything, this pandemic has completely broken the curtain on the idea that many of those responsible know what they are doing," Obama said. "Many of them don't even pretend to be in charge."
It was one of the few Obama public speeches before a national audience during the outbreak, and the comments were announced as a keynote address for 27,000 students at 78 institutions historically. But they also appeared to be an effort to speak to a divided American public over President Trump's pandemic response.
This is what is happening in the USA. USA:
The number of coronavirus cases in the US USA It is decreasing. New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and other states have seen a drop in new cases. However, as more than two-thirds of states significantly relax restrictions on how Americans can move in the past few weeks, an increase in cases is widely predicted. Only about 3 percent of the population has been screened for the coronavirus, leaving its true scale and trajectory unknown, as it continues to sicken and kill people.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday granted emergency authorization for a coronavirus test kit that allows a consumer to take a nasal sample at home and send it to a laboratory for diagnosis. It was the agency's second approval. An agency director said the new tests "not only provide greater patient access to the tests, but also protect others from possible exposure."
She she lost her parents and brother during the 1959 Tibetan uprising and as a child crossed the Himalayas on foot and on horseback to get to safety. But Tendol Gyalzur returned to Tibet after more than three decades to start the region's first private orphanages, which have hosted more than 300 children.
Ms. Gyalzur died on May 3 in Chur, Switzerland. He was believed to be 69 years old. The cause was Covid-19, according to his son, Songtsen Gyalzur.
With the assistance of the Tibet Development Fund, a non-profit organization controlled by China, and using family savings, Ms. Gyalzur opened Tibet's first private orphanage in 1993 in Lhasa, the capital, accepting children from a variety of ethnic groups.
"It was a great concern of yours to show that children are children and people, people, regardless of their ethnicity or religion," said Tanja Polli, author of "A Life for the Children of Tibet: The Incredible Story of Tendol Gyalzur,quot; (2019 ).
She started a second orphanage in 1997 in her husband's hometown, Shangri-La (also known as Zhongdian), in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan. In 2002, he started supporting a school for the children of nomadic herders in the western Sichuan province.
China seems to confirm that some laboratories destroyed laboratory samples of coronavirus.
A Chinese health official suggested that some laboratories destroyed samples of coronavirus in the early days of the outbreak, saying such steps were necessary for biosafety reasons.
Health officials quickly rated the coronavirus as "highly pathogenic,quot; after starting to investigate it in December, said Liu, a member of the China National Health Commission.
"Chinese law has strict requirements for the storage, destruction and study of highly pathogenic samples," he said. "For laboratories that do not meet storage standards, samples must be destroyed or transferred to a professional deposit."
Mr. Liu did not say how those labs would have acquired samples in the first place.
The virus is believed to have arisen in a wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak was first detected. Two research labs in the city have been the focus of unproven theories about the origins of the outbreak, but both were high-level biosecurity sites. Mr. Liu did not specify details of any laboratories that may have destroyed samples.
Several world leaders have questioned the transparency and willingness of China to participate in international consultations on the origins of the virus. US officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, accused China of destroying laboratory samples when the virus emerged to try to hide the outbreak.
Pompeo has also backed President Trump's claim that the coronavirus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, although intelligence agencies say they have not come to any conclusions on the matter.
Chinese officials have aggressively rejected the allegations.
Dutch authorities tell locked up singles that it is okay to have a "sex friend,quot;.
A sense of normalcy is beginning to return to the Netherlands: Schools have started to reopen, people can get their hair cut, and single people can have sex again with people outside their homes.
Since countries were blocked and advised people to keep a safe distance, those living alone or single I have relied heavily on the internet for company and dating.
Recognizing that human contact is important, the Dutch government decided this week to loosen its rules on sex in the pandemic, allowing for a "sexual partner,quot;, provided the two sides are in strict agreement about trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
"Discuss together how to do that better," the guidelines say. "Follow the rules around the new coronavirus."
Initially, the orientation of the National Institute of Public Health and Environment instructed people to have sex only with their stable partners. The term "sexual friend,quot; was removed from the website after attracting the attention of the international media.
Different locations have taken different approaches as the coronavirus has spread. In Denmark It has been allowed throughout the pandemic. And New York City issued a guideline in March that advised avoiding sexual contact with people from other households.
"You are your safest sexual partner," said the council.
As India resists the virus, Narendra Modi's polls skyrocket.
Just before the coronavirus arrived in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced serious challenges, perhaps the greatest of his term.
Since then, as the world has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, many of these problems in India, especially economic ones, have worsened. But once again, India has rallied around Mr. Modi, with recent opinion polls showing that his already high approval ratings reach 80, even 90 percent.
Analysts say Mr. Modi's success may be lasting.
His national blockade, which he left in the country four hours in advance, has been largely obeyed. He never played down the threat of the virus or said that India had capabilities it did not have. And unlike in the United States, where partisan politics has gobbled up the answer, analysts say Modi has worked well with state-level officials across India.
It was not an impeccable performance. Mr. Modi's government was caught off guard by an exodus of migrant workers from the cities of India, making desperate and sometimes fatal trips hundreds of miles home. (On Saturday, more than 20 migrants were died in a truck accident while traveling home).
Many economists believe that a $ 260 billion aid package announced this week will hardly be enough.
After three months in the port of Japan, the Diamond Princess cruise departs for Malaysia.
The cruise ship has been sanitized and restored, including replacing mattresses, bedding, and room decorations, according to its operator, Princess Cruises, a unit of Carnival Corporation. the The ship sails to Malaysia.
At the time of the February quarantine, Princess Diamond accounted for the highest concentration of coronavirus cases outside of China, deserving its own category in data compiled by the World Health Organization. Fourteen people eventually died from coronavirus contracted aboard the ship.
The United States and other countries evacuated their citizens from the ship during quarantine, and Japan faced criticism for its handling of the outbreak.
This month Princess announced that due to the pandemic it was extending a suspension of most of their cruises during the summer.
The unions in Amazon and France reach an agreement in a coronavirus security dispute.
Amazon has reached an agreement with unions in France to reopen its warehouses there after a long battle over security measures to protect workers against the coronavirus, limiting the most prominent job confrontation the retailer has faced in the pandemic. .
The company said Friday night that it was finalizing an agreement with French unions and employee representatives that would pave the way for its six distribution centers in the country to resume operations starting Tuesday.
Amazon closed the warehouses in mid-April and put 10,000 employees without permission after unions sued, accusing the online giant of failing to take adequate measures to protect workers from the coronavirus and of trying to bypass unions while seeking better terms.
French unions called the decision a victory for workers and said the resumption of activity would be gradual and voluntary, with half of the workers returning from Tuesday to May 25 and the rest by June 2.
The reopening "is a positive step for French customers, for our French employees and for the many French S.M.E. who trust Amazon to grow their business," Amazon said in a statement.
The reports were contributed by Andrea Kannapell, Dan Bilefsky, Susanna Timmons, Andrew E. Kramer, Katrin Bennhold, Vivian Yee, Ernesto Londoño, Manuela Andreoni, Letícia CasadoStephen Kurczy, Liz Alderman, Audra DS Burch and John Eligon, Hannah Beech, Julie Bosman , Chris Buckley, Ben Casselman, Jeffrey Gettleman, Amy Harmon, Miriam Jordan, Niki Kitsantonis, Ruth Maclean, Sapna Maheshwari, Claire Moses, Steven Lee Myers, Elian Peltier, Elisabetta Povoledo, Motoko Rich, Martin Selsoe Sorensen, Mitch Smith, Rory Smith , Amanda Taub, Vivian Wang and Sameer Yasir.
