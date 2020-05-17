Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Officials report 456 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths – Up News Info

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Wisconsin health officials reported 456 new cases of coronavirus but no new deaths Sunday.

The update from the Department of Health Services shows that the number of COVID19 cases statewide is 12,543. The total number of hospitalizations was 2,038, an increase from 20 from Saturday's report.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths remained at 453.

Statewide, 139,674 tests have been negative. That's an increase from 134,206 negative tests reported Saturday.

Health officials said 16% of people who tested positive for a coronavirus in Wisconsin were hospitalized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

