Coronavirus in Minnesota: Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 Breaches 15,668; 22 more reported deaths – Up News Info

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Sunday that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota increased to 15,668, 699 more than Saturday. Twenty-two other people also died, bringing the total deaths to 722.

Since the outbreak began in Minnesota early last month, more than 150,000 people have been screened for respiratory disease, which first appeared in Wuhan, China last year. The tests have increased in the last week, so it is also another factor in the increase in positive cases.

Currently 487 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 221 in intensive care beds.

More than half of the people who contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota, 10,897 patients, have recovered and no longer need to be isolated, health authorities say.

All of this occurs when Minnesota moves from Governor Tim Walz's "Stay Home MN,quot; order to a "Stay Safe MN,quot; directive.

Walz is allowing the state order to stay home to expire and retail stores may reopen Monday, with security plans in place.

Bars, restaurants, lounges, and gyms may reopen June 1, but only with certain restrictions in place that Walz says will be announced next Wednesday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. But, for those with underlying health conditions, or among elderly populations with compromised immune systems, the virus has been fatal.

