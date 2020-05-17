Corkscrew Light Promises Higher Optical Communication Data Rates

The modern world depends on good communication. If you were one of the few who didn't believe that, your recent obsession with video conferencing should have convinced you otherwise. The key to video is volume: huge data streams facilitated by high-capacity fiber optic communication networks.

You may be surprised to hear that optical communication is actually not very efficient. A recent article shows a laser that can increase the density of information by using something called an orbital angular momentum (OAM).

Low bandwidth light

Before entering the vertiginous world of light that makes its way into life, let's see why light is used so inefficiently. An AM radio station could operate at a frequency of 500 kHz and could use up to 5 kHz of bandwidth, giving it a spectral efficiency of 1 percent. If we were to scale that to optical frequencies, we should have a bandwidth of around 2 THz, and you might expect data rates of 1Tb / s for a single wavelength.

But, a single wavelength of light is limited to something between 10 Gb / s to 100 Gb / s. To put that in perspective, my own Internet connection uses a significant fraction of a channel when it is running at capacity.

There are more details about this inefficiency in the sidebar, but suffice it to say that modern electronics is not fast enough to modulate light very well. The alternative is to modulate many different properties light so that we encode a lot of information even if the modulation is slow. Currently, we modulate phase and amplitude, but these are continuously changing properties, making it easy to confuse one phase with another nearby. A light property that came in discrete states could be better.

This is where OAM can play a role. The easiest way to think of OAM is to imagine that light travels in a kind of corkscrew pattern. A bit can be defined as corkscrew clockwise or counterclockwise. Along with the direction of rotation, the tightness of the corkscrew can also vary. In principle, light can assume an infinite number of OAM states.

But it doesn't end there. Although there are an infinite number of states, they are discrete and separate from each other: An OAM state cannot be described by a mixture of other OAM states. This means that it is more difficult to confuse one OAM state with another (unlike the mistakes we make when comparing with two glitters). If we could change (and detect) the state of the OAM light quickly, we would have a very efficient way of sending data.

A laser corkscrew

The problem is rapidly changing between OAM states, which we currently don't know how to do. This is where the latest research comes in. The researchers built a ring-shaped waveguide for the light. Around the inside of the ring, they placed a series of ridges. These ridges scatter light out of the ring, thereby emitting light upward in the plane of the ring. If you imagine that the ring is on your finger, the light circulates around your finger on the ring, but it is emitted along the direction of your finger. Depending on the direction in which the light circulates (and a number of other factors), the light emitted will have OAM. Simply changing the direction of the light gives you access to two OAM states.

The researchers noted that if the ring had a system that amplified light, the laser light it emitted would have an OAM state that depended on how the laser was excited.

Imagine that the ring is configured to output states OAM +2 (second state clockwise) and -2 (second state counterclockwise). When you get turned clockwise, you get +2 and get turned on; from the counterclockwise direction, you get -2. However, if the two excitations are balanced, you get 0th been (then not OAM). If the balance is changed, making one excitation a little higher than the other, it could get the +1 state (or the -1 state). In other words, by changing the exciting amplitudes, all states from +2 to -2 can be generated.

The researchers demonstrated this: it works. But we are not to the point that this can be expected in a communications system very soon. Fast switching is possible in principle (the laser should be able to change in picoseconds), but that still needs to be done in practice. Then we have to demonstrate that we can transport and detect OAM states efficiently.

Yes, the states themselves are all discrete, but that does not mean that the light we produce or detect is always in the pure state, since the laser and optics involved could result in a mixture of OAM states. To decode the data, a decision must be made about the desired state. That means mistakes will be inevitable. And that means that while factors of two to four are almost certainly working, I'm less sure about factors of 10 to 100. However, this is a very good job.

Science, 2020, DOI: 10.1126 / science.aba8996 (About DOIs)