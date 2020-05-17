Contra Costa County issues new order allowing outdoor vehicle gatherings like graduations, church services – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (Up News Info SF) – Contra Costa County health officials issued a health order on Friday that will allow outdoor meetings to resume as long as attendees remain in their vehicles.

The order, which takes effect on May 19, will offer a new meeting option for events like religious services and academic graduation ceremonies that have been canceled or moved online as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The meetings could be held in large areas such as parking lots for no more than three hours. Event hosts and staff members may attend meetings outside the vehicle, but all other attendees must remain inside.

The order expands the provisional guidelines for graduation ceremonies issued last week by the county. Last week, San Mateo County issued a similar order, or "Highly Regulated Vehicle-Based Meetings."

"The evidence suggests that the home shelter order and other social distancing measures that we have undertaken as a community are helping to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our area," said Candace Andersen, Contra Costa county supervisors. "We must be cautious, but the time has come for some controlled community meetings."

Event hosts must obtain permission from the property owner where a meeting will be held and written health and safety guidelines. Meetings of more than 10 vehicles must also have security to monitor traffic and vehicle safety.

Event hosts will not be required to make public toilets available, but must maintain strict disinfection guidelines if they so choose.

The sale of food and other concessions will not be allowed at meetings, but event attendees may receive important documents, such as a diploma, according to the physical distance guidelines outlined by Contra Costa Health Services.

"We have made a lot of progress this spring, but COVID-19 is still circulating in our community," said Dr. Chris Farnitano, county health officer. "We are carefully tracking data related to infections and hospitalization to determine when and how to gradually ease social restrictions on health orders."

As of Friday morning, 1,100 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Contra Costa County, including 33 reported deaths. Nearly 22,000 people have been screened across the county, according to county data.

